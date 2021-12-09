BURLINGTON - The double-drive thru at the 28 Winn St. Dunkin’ in Burlington has been put on hold thanks to a voting mishap by the Planning Board.
Back on Nov. 5, the board voted 4-2-0 in favor of a site plan and special permit regarding this project, and the four votes were enough for the site plan but not the special permit, according to the rules of town government.
A “super majority” is required for a special permit, which means five or more votes of approval are needed to make the ratification legitimate.
“I did not catch it at the time,” admitted Planning Director Kristin Kassner, at the board’s most recent meeting.
As a result, Planning Staff was required to re-advertise the special permit to “better reflect what the conversation and vote was.”
The two nay votes for the project sided with Burlington Police Sgt. Gerry McDonough, who runs the traffic division at the Police Department. McDonough wasn’t comfortable with the two exit curb-cuts proposed, citing it being “not optimal” or “safe.”
The special permit accounts for the double drive-thru aspect with two order window boards. Without the special permit, the 28 Winn Street Dunkin’ would have to keep the drive-thru setup as it is constituted today with two drive-thru lanes converging into one order window board.
The problem last Thursday night centered on only five Planning Board members being in attendance for the meeting, forcing a continuance on the special permit application under consideration, yet again. All five members would have had to vote in favor and Vice Chair Bill Gaffney was one of the two dissenting votes who reminded everyone he is “still not comfortable” with the special permit.
Taking the aforementioned variables into consideration, the board decided to continue the hearing to its Jan. 6 meeting.
The project
There are currently two lanes but only one order point at the 28 Winn St. Dunkin’, causing poor vehicular traffic queuing.
Additionally, the proposed upgrades to the drive-thru would result in the drive-thru traffic being separated from the main parking lot. The final ratified site plan saw parking spaces at a 45-degree angle, decreasing the total number of spots by 5. A tidy landscaped-curb island will clearly separate the parking lot from the drive-thru lanes, so drivers will not be able to leave the drive-thru until they get all the way through the drive-thru, or if they utilize the emergency exit on the left before reaching the drive-thru window. Drivers using the abrupt left-turn out of the drive-thru, will be able to exit the premises via a new curb-cut onto Winn Street, which sits in between the traditional entrance on the far-right and exit on the far-left. The new curb-cut is expected to help dictate proper traffic flow on the site. There is one way in and two ways out.
The improvements do not include any changes to the existing building. No changes to the restaurant’s utilities are being proposed as a part of this project, and furthermore, no significant changes to the water and sewer demands of the restaurant are anticipated.
The project’s construction activities will be confined to the limits of the existing paved portion of the site and they are not anticipating any impact to the existing wetlands or any other sensitive resource area.
The effects of COVID-19 have played a large role in this proposal coming before the Planning Board.
Being so close to the Woburn line, this Dunkin’ has a constant flow of traffic from Burlington and Woburn drivers.
The new order windows are expected to improve and be more suitable for modern use with mobile ordering and an enhanced ordering process.
