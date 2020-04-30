BURLINGTON – The town will be sending a different statement of interest project to the Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA) for the first time in eight years.
With the deadline for submitting such projects extended from April 6 to May 6, school officials had some extra time to make their choice. This comes as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, which has locked down all the classrooms in Massachusetts for the rest of the academic year.
Bob Cunha, director of Technology and Operations for Burlington Public Schools, finalized the language for the Fox Hill Elementary School statement of interest project being submitted to the MSBA this year.
Due to anticipated enrollment growth over the next decade, the committee has been brainstorming potential plans to add more elementary classrooms. The plan would entail a proposal to the MSBA for a new school building on the Fox Hill Elementary School site. Currently, Fox Hill has 442 students and the antiquated building is set up for a capacity of 375.
The major obstacle facing the district right now, and over the next 10 years, pertains to addressing the existing elementary school building needs, which are a result of the constant increase in elementary enrollment numbers. The Fox Hill Elementary School replaced the Burlington High School HVAC and science classroom upgrades proposed project as the formal submission to the MSBA as a statement of interest. The MSBA puts more emphases on enrollment growth than specific building needs, such as a new HVAC system and new science classrooms at Burlington High School. This notion puts the Fox Hill project at a greater chance of being selected by the MSBA.
With elementary enrollment most problematic at the Fox Hill and Pine Glen Elementary Schools, the tentative options are to maintain the current 4-school, 4-site configuration; maintain a 4-school configuration, but build two elementary schools on the Fox Hill site with shared common spaces and give up the Pine Glen site, resulting in a 3-site configuration; create a 3-school elementary configuration with a large Fox Hill (similar to the Marshall Simonds Middle School, consisting of 800-900 students) and give up Pine Glen as an elementary school; or convert Pine Glen to a pre-K early childhood center, resulting in three elementary school constituted for grades 1-5.
Even if the elementary enrollment statement of interest was selected by the MSBA, School Supt. Dr. Eric Conti asserted it would take several years to see the end of the project come to fruition.
Continuing with four elementary schools would maintain the same curriculum and program infrastructure that exists today, as opposed to the uncertainties of one giant school that would be too large to function normally in this school district, or creating a scenario where all the district’s 5th graders were enrolled at the same school.
Many parents have reiterated their recommendation to see the district continue with the existing 4-school model at the elementary level, much like the school officials.
Dr. Conti confirmed submitting a proposed new building for the Fox Hill Elementary School would be ideal.
“Fox Hill would make for a better statement of interest option,” declared Dr. Conti. “It already has modular classrooms in use, so the need for increased building size is clearly evident, and enrollment issues carry weight with the state. Replacing Fox Hill is the best option we have if we hope to get a project funded with help from the state.”
Dr. Conti remarked on the feedback from parents who attended the previous committee meeting and those that completed the survey on the School Department’s website regarding this matter.
“People want four schools and to keep them in the same areas where they currently are,” he detailed, noting parents do not prefer a change in setting for Pine Glen or Fox Hill. “The time is over for renovations at Pine Glen and Fox Hill, as the renovation route is going to cost more over time compared to building a new school.”
In regards to addressing capacity via the four proposed options, School Committee member Martha Simon stressed the certain objective of school officials is to preserve the small class sizes that currently exist.
“All of our options are related to our ultimate goal to maintain our small class sizes,” Simon professed, adding the student-to-teacher ratio in the district is preferred to never be over 18-to-1. “We made this commitment as a committee. If we did not care about class sizes, then we would have already made the decision to add kids into classes.”
The feasibility point was raised by Dr. Conti and School Committee member Stephen Nelson, as to the fact that only one new building proposal can be sent to the MSBA each year. This means that if school officials want to also build a new Pine Glen Elementary School, either at its existing site or on the Fox Hill site, then the only plausible funding option will be through Town Meeting.
“I want to maintain our four elementary school model. I love our system,” professed Nelson. “But the only way we will be able to do it is by self-funding one of the schools. I have been on this board for many years and I know the state will not give money to the same community for two new schools in consecutive years.”
That leaves the only other option for funding in the hands of parents and Town Meeting, if the wishes of parents and school officials align with building a second elementary school in the next 10 years.
This week, the Fox Hill project earned unanimous approval from the Board of Selectmen and School Committee, so the matter now heads to the state where its ultimate fate will be determined in the coming months.
