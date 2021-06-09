BURLINGTON - Glaukos Corporation, a pioneer in the eye care industry, was unanimously approved by the Planning Board for four special permit applications with the objective of relocating its east coast headquarters from Waltham to Burlington.
Glaukos Corporation is defined as an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. Their global headquarters is located in California, but Burlington would be their primary east coast office.
The 30 North Avenue location, in Northwest Park, consists of a two-story, 60,112 square-foot commercial building that Glaukos will fully occupy. As part of the project, they will enhance the site’s surface parking and other various site improvements.
Glaukos operations in Burlington will consist of light manufacturing activities involving assembly, testing, shipping, repair and refurbishment of ophthalmic medical devices used for the treatment of corneal diseases as well as research and development activities involving chemistry and biology work relating to early-stage research for new corneal therapies and pharmaceuticals.
The company has developed cream-based drugs to help remedy some of the most serious eye conditions. Keratoconus was brought up during the Planning Board meeting, and is a condition in which the clear tissue on the front of the eye (cornea) bulges outwards. With keratoconus, the clear dome-shaped tissue that covers the cornea, thins and bulges outward into a cone shape. The cause of this condition remains unknown, but Glaukos is the company that created a formidable treatment in the form of cream ointment. No other such company can state such a claim.
Their Eyelid Drug Delivery Platform’s patented cream-based drug formulations are applied to the outer surface of the eyelid for transdermal delivery of pharmaceutically active compounds for the treatment of keratoconus and other eye disorders. Early human studies with this novel delivery system have demonstrated efficacy without the side effects often associated with drugs delivered as topical eye drops.
The planners were very impressed with Glaukos being the next life science company to move into Burlington.
The building’s footprint is expected to remain the same, but the dumpster is going to be relocated and parking stripes in the lot need to be refreshed, which is a condition in the approval.
The planners unanimously approved the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.