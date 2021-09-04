BURLINGTON - Rosa Mexicana, an upscale Mexican restaurant, earned unanimous approval from the Planning Board last night to locate in the Burlington Mall.
The exact tenant space used to be occupied by another high-end Mexican eatery, Besito, which closed in July 2018, leaving the space vacant up until last night.
The Central American cuisine’s Boston location is their only other location in Massachusetts.
It is a full-service restaurant that has been offering contemporary Mexican cuisine for more than 35 years in select areas across the eastern United States. As part of their expansion initiative, they have chosen Burlington as its second Massachusetts location, and intend to open in early 2022.
“Burlington Mall has always been the premiere mall in the area and we think we are a great fit for it,” said a Rosa Mexicana representative. “Everything is made from scratch. This is not a Tex-Mex food establishment.”
Rosa Mexicana’s occupancy of the former Besito location will follow the completion of renovations to accommodate new decor, a modified seating layout and the construction of a pergola around the previously approved patio area. The outdoor seating will be fitted with concrete planters and exterior barriers, sufficiently keeping patrons safe from the elements. The patio will be open from April-October, depending on the weather.
Property owner of Burlington Mall, Simon Property Group, stated Rosa Mexicana’s design is “consistent with its vision of the Burlington Mall” and the property’s master plan revolving around fostering a variety of tenants and expanded dining options for patrons.
Planning Staff declared “no concerns” regarding Rosa Mexicana’s occupancy and put forth a formal recommendation for approval to the Planning Board, who also expressed positivity about the new tenant.
“I am excited about this concept,” stated board member Joseph Impemba. “Being able to eat out in the pergola is something I am looking forward to.”
The board unanimously approved the special permit application.
