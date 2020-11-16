BURLINGTON - The number of COVID-19 cases in Burlington have been steadily rising since the end of September, and the trend seems to be getting worse.
Just one month ago, Burlington had a total of 323 confirmed cases. As of this past Thursday’s data reveal, the community sits uncomfortably at 415 confirmed cases. In the last two weeks, there have been 47 total positive tests with a 2.03 percent positivity rate during that 14-day period, which is higher than it was last week this time.
Since March, the total number of positive tests in Burlington is 415, as of this past Thursday at 5 p.m. The average daily incidence rate per 100,000 in the last two weeks is 11.3, leaving the town in the “yellow” group designation and just shy of the worst-case “red” group scenario.
These colors denote the incidence rate for each community in Massachusetts, measuring the average and total cases with the population of a city or town. In Burlington’s case, it falls in the 10,000-50,000 population range. Currently in the “yellow” with a population of 10,000-50,000 residents, this designation means Burlington has at least 10 or more average cases per 100,000 or at least a 5 percent positivity rate or more. The community’s most recent average case number is 11.3 and its positivity rate is 2.03 percent.
In order to reach the dreaded “red” category, the town would need to have at least 10 or more average cases per 100,000 and at least a 5 percent positivity rate or more.
There have been 16,693 tests taken in Burlington since March, with 2,319 coming in the last two weeks.
These most recent statistics were released by Mass.gov and the information will continue to be updated every Thursday at 5 p.m. No deaths from the virus have been reported in Burlington.
The Burlington Board of Health (BOH) acknowledged due to limited testing capacity and the nature of the illness, this case count may not accurately reflect the actual number of cases in Burlington.
It includes residents of Burlington, not those who work and shop here and does not include cases that have been clinically diagnosed by a physician (people who did not receive laboratory testing).
In addition, people do not need to exhibit symptoms to have the virus and could potentially spread it to others. The BOH reiterated to residents to “please stay at home as much as possible and continue to follow public health precautions to prevent virus transmission.”
Anyone in need of a COVID-19 test, can make an appointment at AFC Urgent Care Burlington on 90 Middlesex Turnpike (this site doesn’t take walk-ins), go to the first level of the parking garage at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center at 41 Burlington Mall Road (no appointment needed), or make an appointment online for drive-up testing at the CVS Pharmacy at 34 Cambridge St.
It was recently announced that QuestCap plans on providing a new rapid COVID-19 test collection lab at the Burlington Mall, which will provide same-day results to residents in an attempt to limit the spread of the coronavirus with increased testing. The company announced that the testing sites have the capacity of conducting up to 150 tests per day and that the sites will charge $59 for antibody tests and $179 for the rapid antigen tests.
The company detailed the tests take no longer than 10 minutes to administer and results are available within 24 hours. Test results can be received by text message or by phone and can be confirmed with certification that is received through a HIPPA-compliant mobile phone app. Appointments and payment for testing are handled online at www.testbeforeyougo.com. The collection site is due to open by the end of November, as long as it gets all the necessary permits.
