BURLINGTON - Burlington Public Schools is pleased to announce that Raymond Porch has been selected and appointed as the district’s first Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and that Mr. Porch will officially begin his role on July 1, 2021.
Mr. Porch possesses more than 17 years in secondary and postsecondary education with significant experience in public, charter and private school settings. He has served in both school level and district level leadership roles, including his current role at the Joseph Lee K-8 Director Of School Climate Culture, Equity & Culturally Responsive teaching and learning.
Mr. Porch will complete his coursework for his Doctor of Education degree in 2021. He also earned his Master’s degree in Educational Administration from the University of Massachusetts Boston.
In regards to his priorities as a school leader, Mr. Porch said the following: “I have a passion for developing youth and collaborating with adult educators. I believe serving our youth is one of the most important tasks our greater community needs to embrace. I believe I have the necessary experience, knowledge and drive to be very effective as the Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Burlington Public Schools. I believe this work, our work will add value to the existing strengths of this school district and allow even more growth for students, staff and the larger school community.”
“We feel fortunate to have had such a strong pool of applicants for this position,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Eric Conti. “Raymond separated himself from the pool of over 40 candidates with his ability to articulate both the technical and adaptive aspects of this position. His expertise working on issues related to diversity, equity and inclusion in Boston Public Schools will add tremendous value to our district as we continue to address our short and long term goals.”
