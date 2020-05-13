BURLINGTON - The Department of Public Works (DPW) recently presented the Board of Selectmen with an updated list of warrant articles they requested be postponed or withdrawn from next month’s Town Meeting agenda.
May Town Meeting was rescheduled to June 10 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This virus has also forced town officials to make hard decisions that much harder, as various town departments figure out which projects they really want to move forward to Town Meeting. The final recommendation in the process before Town Meeting is a favorable recommendation from the selectmen. COVID-19 has forced the selectmen to shorten the list of warrant articles for Town Meeting, resulting in some projects looking likely to land on the warrant for Town Meeting in January.
DPW Director John Sanchez discussed the five previously supported warrant articles that he doesn’t have a problem postponing or withdrawing completely. On April 13, the selectmen formally approved those five DPW warrant articles and others, but the uncertainty of the pandemic’s impact on the town’s financial matters has changed things.
A total of 16 warrant articles have been withdrawn or postponed from next month’s Town Meeting, totaling a savings of over $1 million.
Withdrawals and Revotes
- Vehicle Replacement Program
This warrant article was held over from the April 13 selectmen’s meeting. Many of the selectmen were not comfortable fully backing the initiative, due to the uncertain financial situation brought upon by COVID-19. The vehicles looking to be replaced entailed a 6500 Chevy Silverado and a backhoe. Both vehicles are at least 19 years old and the backhoe is not operational anymore. Instead of wiping the article from existence, Sanchez reiterated the need for a backhoe is crucial, so the plan is to move the article forward to Town Meeting in June under the manner that the DPW gets some funding for the discretionary rental of a backhoe. The cost to rent a backhoe is $2,000-$4,000 per week, but the vehicle is integral in providing specific services to the town. The estimated cumulative rental costs are expected to be a fraction of what it would cost to replace both vehicles, which would have been over $70,000.
“We will vote the article in and [DPW Director Sanchez] will use discretion as to when he would use the rental backhoe service,” confirmed Selectman Chair Joseph Morandi.
The selectmen unanimously supported the withdrawal of the article, allowing Sanchez to discuss the rental venture with Town Meeting in June.
- Administrative and Professional Compensation Plan
The article covers all non-union town employees who work more than 20 hours per week. A total of 1.2 percent was to be added to the plan, costing $102,572. The selectmen unanimously approved the withdrawal of this article.
- Funding Part-Time Compensation Plans
This funds the costs of all part-time compensation plans for town employees who work less than 20 hours per week. The cost is $4,464 and the selectmen unanimously ratified the withdrawal of this article.
- Culvert/Stream Cleaning
The selectmen unanimously approved the withdrawal of this item, totaling $200,000. This and the next two items were previously supported by the selectmen at their April 13 meeting, so a revote was required to withdraw them from Town Meeting on June 10. All three are expected to be on the warrant for Town Meeting in January.
- Pine Haven Cemetery Roof Repair
The selectmen unanimously ratified the withdrawal of this article, saving $35,000.
- Vine Brook Filter Repair
Sanchez expounded on this item, which the selectmen viewed as important as any article being considered. The DPW director detailed the town received its MEPA (Massachusetts Environmental Policy Act) certificate for connecting to the MWRA (Massachusetts Water Resources Authority), leading to the final step in the process to connect to the MWRA water line. The step revolves around completing the process with the Water Resources Commission so the town can go from the MWRA watershed to its own watershed.
“We hope to complete this final step and connect to the MWRA watershed this calendar year,” avowed Sanchez. “I felt we could hold-off on the Vine Brook filter repair for now. If we join the MWRA this year, then we can use their water next year.”
In the end, Sanchez remarked, “The filter project can be dealt with in the future after we hopefully connect to the MWRA.”
The selectmen unanimously supported the withdrawal of this item from the warrant.
3 More
Town Administrator Paul Sagarino informed the selectmen there are three warrant articles that need their attention, including the blended Operating Budget and economic initiatives brought forth by the town’s economic team.
The economic items were thoroughly discussed at the selectmen’s meeting on April 27 and at subsequent subcommittee meetings. The Operating Budget will be on the warrant for June, but the two economic initiatives are still undecided.
- Vision and conceptual site plan at Burlington Mall ($65,000)
In looking to the future economy of the community, planning and economic officials are trying to take a proactive approach with the Burlington Mall and commercial properties in town, in general. Melisa Tintocalis, Burlington’s first ever economic development director, and Planning Director Kristin Kassner have worked collaboratively on the initiative they believe will provide the town will more of a say in terms of what the commercial landscape will look like in the future.
Town Administrator Paul Sagarino encapsulated the objective of this potential warrant article.
“We want to change the process in town from a reactive process to a proactive process. Instead of waiting for what Burlington Mall wants to do, we want to be able to provide a lot of input at the front-end of the process,” explained Sagarino, noting it is all about what the town would like see for the future at the Mall. “How do we mold the Mall into something we want to see that can blend into the community and benefit residents the most.”
The selectmen admitted this is the first they have heard of this proposal, so they recommended taking the dialogue to the subcommittee level before they meet at their next meeting on May 11. The $65,000 request is an earmark the town hopes to use in the vision and conceptual process of working together with Simon Property Group, owner of the Mall. It was noted that under different circumstances without COVID-19 demanding everyone’s attention, the selectmen might have been more familiarized with this budget request.
This matter was formally tabled until the selectmen’s next meeting on May 18, where it will be decided whether it goes to Town Meeting in June or January.
- Economic development strategic plan ($35,000)
This is part of the revised Master Plan language, where the planning and economic staff hope to build off the economic development created in the newly crafted document. This falls in line with the vision and conceptual site plan at Burlington Mall item, so it will also be revisited at the selectmen’s next meeting on May 18 before its destiny is decided.
Town Meeting is set for Wednesday, June 10, at 7:30 p.m. in Burlington High School’s Fogelberg Performing Arts Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.