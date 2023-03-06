BURLINGTON - A large void in The Shoppes at Simonds Park retail plaza took a large step in getting filled after the Planning Board unanimously approved a special permit for Goodnight Johnny’s American Music Bar to locate in the Cambridge Street plaza.
In January, the Select Board approved a liquor license, contingent on the Planning Board’s approval of Goodnight Johnny’s American Music Bar, a restaurant that will fill the space at 154 Cambridge Street, which is also known as The Shoppes at Simonds Park.
The owner, John Thibault, emphasized this is his “lifelong dream” after being a partner and investor in The Bancroft. Thibault is self-funding the entire project, and partnering with his wife.
The business is a restaurant first, but will have alcohol. Thibault deemed it upscale American food (not high-end steakhouse prices) with live music.
The property owner of The Shoppes at Simonds Park, Steve Duffy, of Duffy Properties, explained they have been searching for a family-oriented restaurant, but COVID-19 put the previous restaurant prospects on-hold, so “we feel fortunate to have this type of use going into that location.”
The Planning Board and other town officials are very happy about this type of restaurant concept coming to The Shoppes.
“I greatly support this initiative and think it is a great option,” said Burlington Town Meeting member Bruce Morey. “It is an absolute no-brainer to bring in a local non-chain establishment in this underutilized area of Burlington.”
Morey noted The Shoppes at Simonds Park is only roughly at 50 percent capacity, largely due to the lasting effects of COVID-19 in the restaurant and general business marketplace.
Rick Parker, president of the Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce, also spoke in strong support of Goodnight Johnny’s.
“Residents wanted a restaurant that is affordable, family-friendly and something that adds to the culture of Burlington,” he emphasized. “Something with music, like Goodnight Johnny’s, is exactly what the people wanted.”
The planners echoed the above-mentioned sentiments, and the board’s vote reflected that, as they unanimously approved the special permit for Goodnight Johnny’s American Music Bar to locate at 154 Cambridge Street.
