BURLINGTON - Before Burlington knows it, April 1, 2023 will be here and Town Election will be upon the community.
At last night’s Select Board meeting, the members unanimously approved a motion to permit early voting and vote by mail for the 2023 Town Election.
This vote was necessary due to the Voting Act of 2022, which asks each community to make a decision on whether they want to do early in-person voting for the Town Election and do vote by mail for the Town Election.
Burlington Town Clerk Amy Warfield’s suggestion was to allow both voting options, noting a typical voter turnout for the Town Election is 15 percent, so providing alternative voting options may increase that percentage.
“My recommendation would be do to both. For early in-person voting, we would do three weeks in March, and that will be done primarily in the Clerk’s Office,” explained Warfield. “For vote by mail, applications would be included with the census mailing and be available on the website and at town offices.”
The Select Board saw no issues firmly supporting Warfield’s request so they unanimously approved early in-person voting and vote by mail for the Town Election on Saturday, April 1, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.