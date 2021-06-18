BURLINGTON - The town of Burlington was placed under an emergency Boil Water Order last night after E. coli was discovered during regular water testing. The town routinely monitor for the presence of drinking water contaminants and was notified that E. coli bacteria was detected in 3 of 11 water samples collected on June 16, 2021 from its water system.
These bacteria can make people sick and are a particular concern for people with weakened immune systems.
What should I do? What does this mean?
DO NOT DRINK THE WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST or USE BOTTLED WATER
- Bring all water to a rolling boil and let it boil for at least one (1) minute, and let it cool before using or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, food preparation, brushing teeth and washing dishes until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
- Discard all ice, beverages, uncooked foods, and formula made with tap water collected on or before June 16, 2021.
- Refer to the attached notice for additional precautions you may take. This information is also located on the MassDEP website: Consumer Information on Boil Orders https://www.mass.gov/service-details/consumer-information-on-boil-orders Boil Order Frequently Asked Questions https://www.mass.gov/service-details/boil-water-order-faqs
- Food establishments must follow MA DPH procedures and the direction of their local board of health, which may be more stringent than the DPH guide. MA Department of Public Health - Guidance for Emergency Action Planning for Retail Food Establishments (pg. 19) http://www.foodprotect.org/guides-documents/emergency-action-plan-for-retail-food-establishment/.
- Fecal coliforms and E. coli are bacteria whose presence indicates that the water may be contaminated with human or animal wastes. Microbes in these wastes can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. They may pose a special health risk for infants, young children, some of the elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems.
- The symptoms above are not caused only by organisms in drinking water. If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you may want to seek medical advice. People at increased risk should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers.
What is being done?
Bacterial contamination can occur when increased run-off enters the drinking water source (for example, following heavy rains). It can also happen due to a break in the distribution system (pipes) or a failure in the water treatment process. We are re-sampling the entire water system, and we will inform you when tests show no bacteria, and you no longer need to boil your water. We anticipate resolving the problem within the next few days.
For more information, please contact Russ Makiej at 781-270-1648 or rmakiej@burlington.org. General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426- 4791. Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received
