BURLINGTON - With conviction, Town Meeting approved nine items in the Revolving Accounts warrant article, voting to fund a wide range of recurring town department budget items for a total cost of $511,000.
Measures passed by Town Meeting included the following:
- To fund the fees charged for testing devices that prevent mixing of potable and non-potable water for a total cost of $80,000. The contract services to the Department of Environmental Protection authorized vendors who perform the testing, surveys, part-time salaries, purchase of equipment for testing, and any other expenses necessary for the administration of this program. The spending authority for this is the Department of Public Works and it is under the Cross-Connection Back-flow Prevention Revolving Account.
- To fund the salaries, expenses, and contractual services it costs to operate the in-town B-Line bus service for a total figure of $50,000. The spending authority for this is the Department of Public Works and it is under the B-Line Local Mini Bus Revolving Account.
- To fund the operating costs of the Grand View Farm facility for a total cost of $90,000. Expenses related to the operations of the Grandview Farm/Marion Tavern and grounds include maintenance and repairs, utilities, furniture, fixtures, custodial overtime, capital improvements, and any other related expenses. The spending authority for this is the Board of Selectmen and the item is under the Grandview Farm Revolving Account.
- To fund medical equipment and supplies, immunizations, and educational materials for a total cost of $30,000. The spending authority for this is the Board of Health and the item is under the Nursing Programs & Services Revolving Account.
- To fund the archival imaging of building permit drawings and specifications for a total cost of $25,000. The Building Department is the spending authority for this matter which can be found under the Plan Imaging & Property File Documents Revolving Account.
- To use $75,000 in funding to offset the cost of curbside collection and disposal of solid waste. The spending authority for this matter is the Board of Selectmen, and it can be found under the Sale of Recyclable Materials, Trash Bags and Toters Revolving Account.
- To fund the costs associated with the administration of the weights & measures program for a total figure of $20,000. The spending authority for this is the Board of Selectmen and this item can be found under the Sealer of Weights & Measures Revolving Account.
- To use $36,000 for improvement & maintenance at the Ice Palace. The spending authority for this is the Board of Selectmen and it can be found under the Ice Palace Improvement & Maintenance Revolving Account. The $$36,000 is part of an annual investment for present and future capital improvements on the site.
- To fund $105,000 for any repairs, maintenance, capital improvements, or other expenses associated with the Meadowbrook School Facility and grounds, including debt service. The spending authority for this is the Board of Selectmen and it can be found under the Meadowbrook School Maintenance and Improvements Revolving Account.
Town Meeting unanimously approved all of the aforementioned budget items in the Revolving Accounts article, equaling a total amount of $511,000 for nine items.
