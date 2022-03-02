BURLINGTON - Representative of the Burlington Housing Partnership Committee recently went before the Select Board to discuss what they have accomplished in the past year and future expectations.
There are two separate entities in Burlington that are primarily responsible for overseeing affordable housing. They are the Burlington Housing Authority and the Burlington Housing Partnership Committee. The former manages two affordable housing development for seniors and people with disabilities (Birchcrest Arms & Tower Hill Apartments) and manages the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Programs. The latter is a separate entity, responsible for “other” affordable housing opportunities in town, like first-time homebuyers looking for a reasonably priced home.
In the past year, the Housing Partnership Committee has received $1.3 million in receipts while spending $500,000, leaving $800,000 in their budget.
Accomplishments in that timeframe include conducting a successful lottery for a renovated home on 117 South Bedford Street, which sold for just under $300,000 to a first-time home buyer. The committee earned approval from Town Meeting this past year for $30,000 that has gone towards a housing needs assessment for the town.
The committee is also working with St. Veronica Parish, in Burlington, in an effort to find a home in town for Afghan resettlement prospects.
Additionally, the group is seeking to create a new position in town, an affordable housing coordinator consultant. This position will consist of an independent contractor who will provide support services for housing-related programs, projects and all other related work as required. This position will work under the direction of the Burlington Housing Partnership Committee and collaboratively with the Select Board, Planning Department, Burlington Housing Authority, and other town department as needed.
The essential duties entail implementing best practices for administering affordable housing activities, administering town-related housing activities and other supported town assistance programs, maintaining an inventory of the town’s subsidized housing inventory and monitors compliance with affordability, keeping current with state and federal regulations and work with such agencies.
The position requires 10-20 hours per week for up to $20,000 a year. In order to see this position come to fruition, the committee is requesting $20,000 from the existing affordable housing funds go towards funding the affordable housing coordinator consultant position.
Housing needs assessment
At September Town Meeting, the members sought it fit to pass a warrant article, allowing the Burlington Housing Partnership Committee to conduct an independent and objective housing needs assessment. The assessment cost $30,000 and is significantly more detailed and comprehensive than the work done for the housing component of the town’s Comprehensive Master Plan.
The assessment is currently being conducted by the Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC), a regional planning agency for 101 municipalities in and around Boston. The process analyzes demographic data and housing stock showing trends and characteristics helping to explain housing needs and demands, including both quantitative and qualitative components for data and community outreach, respectively.
A final report will be presented to Town Meeting and available to the public. This assessment will ultimately inform the direction of a Municipal Affordable Housing Trust. Such a trust is a public entity, created by the local legislative body to create and preserve affordable housing. It would be led by a Board of Trustees focused on supporting local control of housing initiatives. A key facet of the trust is to actually engage in real estate activity, by acquiring, purchasing, and preserving affordable housing. Funding would come from a “variety of sources.”
The assessment has been broken down into four phases that need to be completed. Phase 1 (data analysis) has been completed; Phase 2 (focus groups will begin to meet this week); Phase 3 (town-wide meeting this spring); Phase 4 (final report this summer; then present the final MAPC findings to Town Meeting.
A remarkable statistic disclosed that home prices in Burlington have risen 82 percent in the last decade. This information came from the data analysis portion of the housing needs assessment in Phase 1.
Modernize the Housing Partnership Committee
It’s been 35 years since the Burlington Housing Partnership Committee’s charter has been updated. The committee has been ad-hoc through this point, but their goal is to make it a standing committee.
The Select Board supports the rapid advancements made by the committee and will support them anyway they can.
“The committee has done an outstanding job in recent years making more progress than ever before,” praised Select Board Chair James Tigges.
Town Administrator Paul Sagarino declared he is in “full support” of putting resources into staffing this function of the town properly.
