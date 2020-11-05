BURLINGTON – An impressive 87.1 percent of registered voters in Burlington cast their ballots in the 2020 Presidential Election as the turnout clearly lived up to the anticipated hype.
Roughly 55 percent of residents participated in early in-person voting.
Late last night, it was announced that 15,233 out of 17,493 registered voters backed the presidential Democratic ticket of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris over Republican incumbents Donald Trump and Michael Pence by a 9,314 to 5,510 margin.
For the congressional senate seat, incumbent Democrat Ed Markey outlasted Republican Kevin O’Connor, 9,283 to 5,499. The congressional representative seat saw incumbent Democrat Seth Moulton defeat Republican John Paul Moran, 9,228 to 5,513.
The uncontested races went as follows: Councillor Marilyn Petitto Devaney - 10,430 votes; Senator in General Court Cindy Friedman - 10,447 votes; Representative in General Court Kenneth Gordon - 10,669 votes; and Register of Probate Tara DeCristofaro - 9,495 votes.
Ballot questions
Question 1: Would provide expanded access to wirelessly transmitted mechanical data relating to vehicle maintenance and repair
- 10,756 voted “Yes”
- 3,780 voted “No”
Question 2: Create a system of ranked-choice voting
- 5,985 voted “Yes”
- 8,455 voted “No”
Question 3 (non-binding): In favor of Massachusetts achieving 100 percent renewable energy within two decades
- 8,935 voted “Yes”
- 4,200 voted “No”
Question 4 (non-binding): In favor of changes to the rules of the House of Representatives to make all votes available to the public on the State Legislature’s website
- 10,615 voted “Yes”
- 2,373 voted “No”
