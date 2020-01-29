BURLINGTON – As part of the town’s recent initiative to move forward with a pilot program ride sharing option for the next year, Town Meeting passed a warrant article for $1,000 so a transportation study can be conducted.
Transportation study
This warrant article request seeks to obtain relevant data concerning Burlington’s local public transportation options in light of the town’s ever-worsening traffic congestion.
“In order to understand the situation, we need to examine all of Burlington’s transportation options and their impact within the local public transit infrastructure, both commercial and residential,” detailed Precinct 3 Town Meeting member Mildred Nash, who formally submitted the warrant article at the request of the Board of Selectmen. “In order to update, integrate and coordinate solutions, it helps to know the tax ramifications of all these components.”
Nash continued, “Such a study is a necessary first step to solutions. The newly-signed five-year school bus contract allows an adequate interim for exploring optimum integration of the big transportation picture in Burlington. Like Town Meeting’s current focus on Burlington’s sidewalk issues, a study of local transport could start an improvement to the worsening status quo. This report would be a vital first step in that direction.”
As part of the study, the $1,000 will be used to hire a consultant to report by April 30, 2020 on the town’s transportation infrastructure, including but not limited to school buses, B-Line, Uber, COA vans, authorized taxis, MBTA and Lowell system, commercial businesses’ mini and employee shuttle buses.
The study will focus on areas of traffic congestion (times/locations per police/fire logs), stratagems currently in place to mitigate this congestion, the number of households without cars (via excise tax data), and the data, cost and revenue for each component of Burlington’s traffic infrastructure with the specific added tax cost per household for the past five years, as well as the populations served by each (i.e. – residents, commuters, daytime population, students and all those doing business in town).
The consultant will aid the Selectmen on any research not already undertaken by the board in previous studies. The report is expected to be made available to all Town Meeting members prior to May Town Meeting, where it will be presented to the body during the May Town Meeting session.
A new way to ride
The transportation study is a direct correlation to the pilot program ride sharing option the town is pursuing.
The B-Line, the longtime Burlington Public Transit service, isn’t amassing the same ridership it did a decade ago, so the town is moving forward with a modern ride sharing option for residents who utilize the Burlington Transit service.
This past September, by a clear majority, Town Meeting passed a warrant article to reallocate $50,000 from the Burlington Transit Service Budget to fund the pilot program. Department of Public Works (DPW) Director John Sanchez and Council on Aging (COA) Director Marge McDonald confirmed the state has agreed to match the $50,000 via a grant, much to the delight of town officials.
“That validates the program we are undertaking,” assured Town Administrator Paul Sagarino. “That said, this is a pilot program and the purpose of a pilot program is to work out the kinks in what we are trying to accomplish.”
As a result of the sinking ridership numbers and just one route now constituting the B-Line, continuing the transportation services it has provided residents for many years seems futile, at this point.
Town officials did confirm the B-Line will continue its one-route service through June 30, 2020, all while the ride sharing pilot program is in effect.
Sanchez and McDonald have worked diligently on finding the right course of action to pursue, and ended up with a modern strategy, perfect for the 21st century. After pursuing capital and operating grants, a federal operating grant has been accepted which will pay for ½ a year of the initiative the town wants to move forward with. The grant is expected to cover $75,000 to fully implement the ride sharing program in the future, in addition to the $75,000 the town would need to match, in order to cover the $150,000 cost of the program.
The initiative being pursued pertains to subsidizing rides on Uber, Lyft, and taxi services.
“Other towns are doing it,” declared McDonald, noting they worked with Bedford and Lexington town officials on this initiative. “It is the way of the future. People do not want MassTransit anymore. They want to take [their ride] whenever they feel like going, not when the state or community says so.”
The plan is to wait on an update from the federal government on the operating grant, while moving forward with a pilot program to “work out the kinks” before the initiative is fully implemented. Some of the remaining funds from the B-Line ($50,000) will be allocated for the pilot program, and the formal approval from Town Meeting was warranted in order to make the transportation subsidy happen.
Policy
The subsidy will provide financial assistance for individuals who are elderly, disabled, and income-eligible ($63,000 or less for annual income qualifies). The subsidized riders will pay $1 for any service, the additional $10 will be covered by the town, and anything over $11 will be covered by the rider. However, Sanchez detailed, “Most rides in Burlington are less than $11” so Burlington riders will rarely, if ever have to pay more than $1 if they get rides around town.
The $11 will cover the costs of any Uber, Lyft, or taxi service from a customer’s front door to any location in Burlington.
“It will help people who the B-Line has helped over the years,” professed Sanchez. “The [COA] will run the pilot program. Using ride share services will be better, providing point-to-point transportation, rather than just scheduled stops.”
Ride share services, such as Uber and Lyft, can provide rides 24 hours a day and 7 days a week, unlike the B-Line.
The Burlington Transit Committee unanimously approved the pilot program, and the Board of Selectmen were also firmly behind the initiative, but they did not have to vote on it.
Sanchez and McDonald agreed that the pilot will help “weed out” any unforeseen variables that arise.
The ride sharing program is expected to be cheaper than the B-Line, with the former checking in at around $10 per ride and the latter just over $14.
Sanchez confirmed the initiative is out to bid right now, but the goal is to have the ride sharing pilot program up and running in the coming weeks.
