BURLINGTON - Town Meeting firmly passed seven capital budget items related to the Police Department, Fire Department, and Recreation Department for a total of $1,740,589.
- Phase 2 Communications Plan ($700,000)
The existing public safety communications equipment is approximately 30 years old and well past its end-of-life service capability, rendering it no longer adequate. As a result, there are several areas of town where public safety communications are poor. This presents a life and safety hazard for members of the Burlington Police, Fire and DPW Departments. Phase 2 of this project will complete all communication infrastructure work.
- Records Management and Dispatch System ($439,500)
This system is a totally integrated system and will allow both Police and Fire Departments considerable upgrades in record management. Specifically for police, this will be a tremendous advantage due to certain changes in the laws related to police reform. The system is also designed to enhance officer and firefighter safety through some of the program features. The Fire Department has not had a records management system and this will bring them in line with best practices.
- Network Security Upgrades ($63,219)
The current networking infrastructure is outdated and past its end of support dates. The Police Department is not receiving technical support upgrades or software updates, which leaves the system open to vulnerabilities. Furthermore, the required speed, power and performance are not in line with standard operating procedures for other similar organizations. By upgrading the switches, not it avoid the potential of system failures, which could be costly and result in extended downtime.
- Body Cameras ($222,870)
This request is specifically for licenses and data storage related to the Burlington Police Body-Worn Camera Program, which will be otherwise funded through the recently awarded Law Enforcements Body-Worn Camera Grant from the Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security. The costs for licenses and storage are estimated at $39.10 per month for each of the 95 body-worn cameras to be issued and deployed by all sworn Burlington officers.
- Transportation Study Route 3A ($35,000)
This will conduct a public-right-of-way improvement analysis of Route 3A between the Town Common to Kinney Avenue. The analysis is the foundation to make this portion of Route 3A an eligible project for MassDOT to fund through the state's TIP program. Moreover, Winn Street & Cambridge Street is a documented high-crash intersection, which residents have expressed concern about over the years. The analysis will leverage state funding for major infrastructure improvements for the town. The analysis will document the improvements needed for Route 3A and enable the town to self-identify as a partner with the state in getting the Route 3A project constructed. The benefit is that the project will be eligible to be on the TIP list and the town will position itself to receive significant funding from MassDOT to bring the vision of a Town Center to fruition. Burlington also has a seat at the MPO which will facilitate directing attention to this project.
- Pick-Up Truck with Plow ($50,000)
A Ford Ranger will be replaced as it will not pass inspection in January due to rotted floor boards. The truck is an undersized, 14-year-old vehicle that is not outfitted with a plow. A new F-350 pick-up truck will be outfitted with a plow and added to the plowing fleet. If this vehicle is not replaced and fails inspection, the Recreation Department will not longer be able to use it.
- Simonds Park Basketball Court Renovation ($230,000)
The current court was repaved over 15 years ago and the court has numerous cracks throughout. The cracks are a safety concern and despite continuing to fill them over the years, they continue to expand. The current lights are set behind the backboard and are also a safety concern for players. The backboards are original to the courts and are beginning to rust through. If the courts are not renovated, they may need to be closed due to being unsafe. In total, the renovations include a new surface, lighting system, backboard/pole system and fencing.
Town Meeting passed these capital budget items without issue and by a clear majority.
