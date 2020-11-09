BURLINGTON - The Gutierrez Company recently presented eight special permit applications and one site plan application for its 300 Summit Drive property in Burlington, off Middlesex Turnpike.
The property was previously a segment of the former 400 Summit Drive parcel that was divided through a definitive subdivision process, which was approved by the Planning Board this past August.
The permits and site plan propose the development of a 235,000 square-foot commercial office and laboratory building with structured parking (freestanding and integrated), and associated site improvements. The Gutierrez Company has envisioned this project as the final component of the Burlington Summit commercial campus, and it will support new laboratory and biotechnology opportunities.
“This is a culmination of Town Meeting approving the rezoning of this property for life science companies,” declared local attorney Robert Buckley, of Riemer & Braunstein, representing The Gutierrez Company. “In this market, it is imperative that we get this building permitted, so they can go to the marketplace and find a first class tenant/user for the town. You have to act fast in the life science market.”
Once a tenant is found, the company will have to go through the Board of Health and Planning Board for the standard permitting process.
An integral component of the project’s operations are the industry standard laboratory uses which encompass several town zoning bylaw categories. These uses are predominately by-right, with the exception of manufacturing, but due to the premises location in the Water Resource District, they require special permit approval.
The applicant is also in front of the Conservation Commission, at this time. Since this is the first time the Planning Board has seen the eight special permits and site plan for 300 Summit Drive, remarks from the planners were minimal but constructive.
One inquiry raised by several members pertained to the possible completion of the ramp off Route 3 North, which would connect to the Summit Drive campus. Right now, an overgrown dirt road sits off Route 3 North, where the connecting off ramp would be.
Scott Weiss, of The Gutierrez Company, reminded the planners that all parties involved want the ramp, except the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT).
“MassDOT said absolutely no ramp can be installed there,” professed Weiss. “The layout of the ramp is too close and does not meet the highway design standards. The proximity and number of movements a vehicle would have to make at such high speeds are the primary reasons why the state is against it. We will inquire with MassDOT again. It would be a great amenity for us.”
Planning Board member Michael Espejo’s favorable comments for the Planning Staff reflected the feelings of the rest of the board in regards to the robust life science population in Burlington.
“Kudos to [Planning Director Kristin Kassner and the Planning Staff] for bringing Burlington to the forefront of the life science marketplace. It is very nice seeing all these companies come to town,” praised Espejo. “This looks like a great plan and I cannot wait to see what tenant you bring back to us.”
Buckley confirmed there is “a lot of interest” from prospective tenants in the 300 Summit Drive property, even during the COVID-19 period.
With this being the first time the planners have seen the eight special permits and site plan, they have a lot to review from now to the board’s next meeting on Nov. 19. Conditions for approval are “likely” for these applications, according to Planning Staff.
Planning Director Kristin Kassner made mention that around the country, Burlington is “becoming a leading community in the life science market.”
The planners voted to continue the nine applications to its next meeting on Thursday, Nov. 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.