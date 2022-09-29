BURLINGTON – The town’s Operation Access initiative to weed out handicap parking violators continues to accumulate enough funds through fines to support initiatives directly tied to the Disability Access Commission (DAC).
Operation Access has been in effect for over over five years and since its inception, plenty of tickets have been handed out to handicap parking violators. The financial results have been so plentiful that the funds earned through tickets and citations issued have allowed the DAC to financially supplement many helpful, useful initiatives for those who need it.
State law - Chapter 40, Section 22G, allows any city or town, which has accepted the necessary provisions, is authorized to allocate all funds received from fines assessed for violations of handicap parking in said city or town to the commission on disabilities. Funds so received shall be deposited by the city or town treasurer in a separate account and shall be used solely for the benefit of persons with disabilities.
The DAC continues to use the money towards handicap-related and general courtesy initiatives in town. The money accrued from handing out tickets has been allotted in a DAC handicap parking fine fund, which makes up all the money that is being used to fund various initiatives. The fines entail $200 for a ticket and $500 for the misuse of handicap placards.
Town Clerk Amy Warfield went in front of the Select Board with the DAC’s most recent request, which is $3,500 for one year of AudioEyes services for the town of Burlington’s website (www.burlington.org). It is a one year trial run of an add on program that offers further ADA compliance tools within the town’s website.
AudioEyes reader technology provides screen reading capability that voices the content using text-to-speech technologies, along with other capabilities that enable individuals with disabilities to navigate, interact, and complete website tasks.
“This is the best tool on the market for this purpose,” assured Warfield.
The Select Board fully supported the $3,500 funding request, so they approved the one year proposal unanimously.
“This is a great use of the funds,” stated Select Board member James Tigges. “It will help people.”
