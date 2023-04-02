BURLINGTON - The highlight of this year’s Town Election saw an incumbent replaced by a newcomer on the School Committee.
This past Saturday’s Town Election resulted in challenger Jeremy Paul Brooks amassing 1,418 votes, while incumbents Katherine Bond led the way with 1,771 votes and Carl Foss lost out in third place with 1,333 votes. The two seats are 3-year terms.
For the third year in a row, a lesser percentage hit the polls than the previous Town Election with 14.81 percent (2,757) of the town’s registered voters (18,614) partaking by in-person voting, early in-person voting, or casting absentee ballots. The figure is slightly down from last year’s 15.24 percent.
As is tradition in town, the polls were open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. this past Saturday in the Burlington High School gymnasium.
Contested races
- Lindsay Carlson edged out Brian Pupa for the one Recreation Commission seat by a 1,377 to 1,095 voting margin.
- In the Town Meeting Precinct 1 race (3-year term) for six open seats, the winners were incumbent Bruce Morey (311 votes), incumbent Christopher Campbell (303 votes), incumbent Lorie Glantz (278 votes), incumbent Dina Wassaf (266 votes), incumbent Nolan Glantz (261 votes), and challenger David Alper (265 votes), with Peter Abaskharoun (244 votes) falling short.
- The Town Meeting Precinct 5 race (3-year term) for six open seats saw challenger Sarah Wolinski (328 votes), incumbent Michele Prendergast (326 votes), incumbent Bonnie Nichols (310 votes), incumbent David Tait (277 votes), challenger Alex Rutfield (255 votes), and incumbent Richard Wing (247 votes) take the six open seats. Incumbent Frank O’Brien (240 votes) and incumbent Robert Bunker II (216 votes) as the losers.
- The winner for the contested Town Meeting Precinct 7 race (3-year term) for six open seats are incumbent Betsey Hughes (202 votes), incumbent Sarah Cawley (200 votes), incumbent Scott Martin (183 votes), incumbent David Webb (183 votes), incumbent Jonathan Sachs (181 votes), and incumbent John Kelly (176 votes), while challenger Keri Riley (137 votes) came out on the losing end.
No contest
The rest of the races were uncontested, including Town Moderator, Select Board, Town Assessor, Planning Board, Housing Authority, and Library Trustees.
