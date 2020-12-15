BURLINGTON - Seven students and/or staff members within the Burlington Public Schools have been diagnosed with a confirmed case of COVID-19.
School Supt. Dr. Eric Conti released formal statements on the Burlington Public Schools’ website (www.burlingtonpublicschools.org) this past Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.
The students and/or staff members were from a 4th grade classroom, 1st grade classroom, and 3rd grade classroom at Pine Glen Elementary School, and 4th grade classroom at Fox Hill Elementary School, as well as “cohort B” at Burlington High School and a 7th grade “cohort B” classroom at Marshall Simonds Middle School. Each of the seven cases were confirmed in the past three days.
Burlington has continued to plow forward with this school year under the approved hybrid in-person/remote parameters implemented on Sept. 10. There have mostly been isolated confirmed COVID-19 cases throughout the school district, allowing all the school buildings to remain open and conduct class as scheduled and not be forced to shut down at any point, thus far.
For all of these cases, it is the policy of Burlington Public Schools to move any classroom with a confirmed case of COVID-19 to remote learning for two weeks out of an abundance of caution. That condition went into effect this past Monday for the aforementioned four classrooms.
The Burlington Board of Health immediately began close-contact case investigations. The first determination in a school case investigation is to determine whether or not the positive case attended school during the infectious period. According to MA Department of Public Health guidelines, the infectious period for COVID-19 is two days prior to becoming symptomatic or, if asymptomatic, two days prior to testing.
A close contact is defined as anyone within 6’ of the affected individual for greater than 10 minutes. All students/staff members determined to be close contacts, both through activities inside or outside of school, were immediately contacted by the Board of Health and were required to quarantine. Testing was recommended for all close contacts, however, any close contacts testing negative for COVID-19 must still complete quarantine requirements as issued by the Board of Health.
Prior to reopening infected classrooms, a thorough cleaning of the classroom and shared materials will be conducted in accordance with MA Department of Public Health recommendations. Only the students/staff members notified by the Board of Health are required to quarantine. If you are not contacted by the Board of Health, then your child is not considered a close contact and does not need to quarantine.
Parents/guardians should be aware of the signs and symptoms of COVID-19. Anyone who believes they or their child may have symptoms of COVID-19, you can check symptoms at www.buoyhealth.com/symptom-checker/?configuration=ma_covid&concern=coronavirus.
Anyone exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 should avoid contact with others and contact their health care provider and/or get a molecular diagnostic COVID-19 test. Free testing sites can be found at www.mass.gov/info-details/stop-the-spread.
For additional information on COVID-19, please go to Burlington.org, public health alerts or call the Board of Health at 781-270-1955 or email boh@burlington.org. For school related questions, please feel free to contact Assistant Superintendent Patrick Larkin larkin@bpsk12.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.