BURLINGTON - The former Cambridge Savings Bank in Burlington town center may soon become a smoke shop for tobacco products.
Smiral Patel, the business owner and applicant for the proposed Burlington Smoke Shop, recently went before the Planning Board seeking approval for a special permit.
The space is located in a retail strip of tenants that include a yoga shop, ice cream shop, and karate studio. It most recently housed Cambridge Savings Bank, but has been vacant for over a year. The site is in a General Business zoning district and is also in the Center Business District Overlay, requiring a special permit for this type of use at the Cambridge Street property. The use is under the purview of both business districts.
Patel has experience in the retail business, as he owns and operates a convenience store in Billerica (Turnpike Market, 509 Middlesex Turnpike) and also recently opened the Beverly Smoke Shop on Rantoul Street in Beverly, MA.
As noted multiple times during the meeting, the smoke shop would only supply tobacco-related products and supplies, including cigars and various glass pipes for consuming.
The planners initially were not thrilled about a smoke shop potentially locating at the 2,300 square-foot property, expressing concerns about the type of patrons, specifically youngsters, that flood that area with the ice cream shop and karate studio next-door.
“My concern is what is located around the property,” stated Planning Board Chair Brenda Rappaport. “I do not want to walk by with my child and see a hookah in the window.”
Local attorney Thomas Murphy, Jr., of Shea, Murphy & Gulde, P.C., representing Burlington Smoke Shop Inc. stressed Patel’s ethically sound business background in regards to his other shops in Billerica and Beverly.
“It is a legitimate retail store that is permitted under the bylaws,” Murphy declared. “[Patel] is not here to offend anyone, or do anything that is untoward to the community. He is trying to make a living.”
Moving on to the aesthetic component of the former Cambridge Savings Bank, the property, as is, fits in nicely with the the Center Business District Overlay’s new tenant expectations with its brick facade and colonial architectural decor. However, the planners prefer the property be more “discreet” in terms of tinting the already somewhat tinted windows even darker and putting up signage that isn’t too loud and obnoxious.
As Chair Rappaport said, “We need to make it discreet because it is a smoke shop, not an ice cream shop.”
Patel’s policy requires visitors to his smoke shop be at least 21 years of age, or they cannot enter the premises. Customers need to be buzzed in through the front door, then identification is immediately checked and confirmed.
Still hesitant, the planners requested Patel provide a definitive floor plan and renderings of what the property would look like as Burlington Smoke Shop. The board also suggested adding black awnings to the windows to enhance the colonial, discreet feel they prefer for a smoke shop if it is going to locate in the center of town.
Taking all that in, Patel adhered to the board’s inquiries and will fulfill their requests at their next meeting on April 7. The board formally voted to continue the hearing to the April 7 meeting.
