BURLINGTON - The pandemic and inflation has not spared the waste management business from its economic wrath.
Burlington Department of Public Works (DPW) leaders recently went in front of the Select Board to discuss the outlook of waste management services in town once the current contract with Republic Services ends on June 30, 2023.
After meeting with local haulers, the DPW is recommending extending the town’s current contract with Republic Services for one or more years. However, due to staffing and supply chain issues, a new hauler contract may not be feasible until July 1, 2024 or later.
“Based on current market conditions, we can expect an annual increase of 20-40 percent,” explained Burlington DPW Director John Sanchez. “For Burlington, we can expect an increase of roughly $500,000 per year, as our current contract is about $1.5 million.”
As a result, Sanchez presented alternative yard waste options, as the haulers have stressed they “no longer wish” to provide yard waste curbside collection.
Four cost-saving options were proposed:
- Eliminate Yard Waste
This would save the town about $250,000 per year. The DPW could host semi-annual events where residents bring their yard waste to a pre-determined location, which will later be transferred to a compost facility.
- Change to Every-Other-Week for Recycling
This would save the town about $200,000 annually. The DPW could ensure that multifamily units and large households are given bigger recycling barrels, or an extra barrel to prevent overflows.
- Move to 4-day Collection Services
This will allow for more competitive pricing. Most contractors prefer four or five collection days per week for a community. Republic Services is considered rare by having only one-day collection. When we prepare our Request for Procurement (RFP), this will make Burlington more desirable.
- Charge a Household Fee for Collection Services to Minimize Budget Increases
An annual $100 per household multiplied by the $7,000 households currently in Burlington equals $700,000 in revenue.
- Keep The Services As Is
The most popular option, among residents and the Select Board.
“The market conditions and staffing issues have us thinking of the future and how we can save on costs for Burlington while giving residents the best service possible,” assured Burlington DPW Business Manager Rachel Leonardo.
This past Monday night was the second time this matter was publicly in front of the Select Board, so they had time to mull the above-mentioned options, and everyone’s favorite is the option to keep the services as is. This means eventually pursuing a three or five year contract once July 1, 2024 comes and the time to craft a new long-term contract with Republic arises.
“Come budget time, we will find a way to make it work,” said Select Board member Michael Espejo of option 5. “I want to keep the current services and not charge any more fees to residents, who are already paying enough in taxes. Lets leep it as is and maintain services for residents.”
The matter was in front of the Select Board as a public hearing, so the board formally closed the public hearing but delayed a vote because the DPW needs some time to work out contract logistics. It is going to take two years to write a new contract and get all the nuances settled with Republic.
Though they didn’t vote, the Select Board’s commentary, as a whole, made it clear the only option they support is one that maintains the current services and doesn’t financially burden Burlington’s taxpayers.
“I think our direction on this matter is understood,” declared Select Board Chair Nicholas Priest. “We will vote on this in a couple months.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.