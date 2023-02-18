BURLINGTON — Police Chief Thomas P. Browne reports that the Burlington Police Department have found the body of a missing woman.
Kaylin Rose, 49, of Burlington was reported missing on Friday, Feb. 17. Her body was found Saturday, Feb 18.
There is no suspicion of foul play at this time.
The Burlington Police Department, wish to thank the NEMLEC Regional Response Team and K9 units, Massachusetts State Police Airwing, all-terrain vehicles (ATV) and the mountain bike unit for their assistance in the search.
The cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
There is no additional information at this time. All inquiries should be directed to the Middlesex District Attorneys Office.
