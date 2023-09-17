BURLINGTON - With the new school year well underway, the School Committee heard an update regarding the status of capital projects that are completed or ongoing.
Many of these projects were approved at Town Meeting this past May.
Bob Cunha, director of operations for Burlington Public Schools, led the discussion.
Completed
The list of completed projects includes the installation of air conditioners at Marshall Simonds Middle School, the bathroom remodeling at the Burlington Early Childhood Center, Francis Wyman Elementary School stair treads and grease traps, and paving and tree removal at Pine Glen Elementary School.
Cunha confirmed 28 portable air conditioning units were installed at Marshall Simonds Middle School to make sure the school is cool for the time being, while the project goes back out to bid.
“It is not ideal, but the timing was not perfect for us and the financial impact was larger than expected,” Cunha said to the School Committee. “This forced us to go back out to bid for the middle school air conditioning project.”
The renovated lower library offices at Burlington High School are expected to be completed by the end of this week or early next week. The new field scoreboard at Marshall Simonds Middle School is operational.
Ongoing
There is an initial site survey underway for the baseball field behind Francis Wyman Elementary School. Cunha expects the project to go out to bid in October and hopefully construction can start in April. The new playground and intercom system at Francis Wyman Elementary School are ongoing.
No other updates were provided besides the aforementioned details.
