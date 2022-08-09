BURLINGTON – For the second year in a row, Karma Asian Fusion was awarded “Best Sushi” on the North Shore by the editors of Northshore Magazine when they received the “Editor’s Choice” at the 2022 BONS (Best of the North Shore) awards. Noted for its cross between Japanese flavors and French inspired sauces and style, Karma’s sushi stands out as a unique fusion. The accolade follows the successful opening of Karma’s brand-new, fourth location.
Karma Burlington is located at 75 Middlesex Turnpike in the Burlington Mall. It opened in April of last year as the newest of four locations for the Karma chain, which also has restaurants in Concord, Westford and Andover.
Located in the Burlington Mall, owner and head chef, Iverson Guo, brings years of experience perfecting his sushi training to the North Shore. As a Japanese-trained sushi chef, Iverson spares none when crafting rolls for his extensive menu. Fusion specialties include a lemon-basil salmon maki and otoro with caviar and truffles.
Iverson Guo is Karma's owner and head chef, now bringing extensive training as a sushi chef to the table for local diners.
"After only being open for a little over a year, it is humbling to be acknowledged for a second time by Northshore magazine for our sushi," Guo said of this latest honor. "Moving forward, we aim to continue to evolve and grow in the industry through sharing knowledge and experience of crafting unique, new dishes."
In addition, Guo employed a variety of master sushi chefs, the highest level of sushi chef training, in an effort to continue producing high-quality, fresh, delectable sushi. Karma’s cuisine offers an impressive array of authentic Cantonese dishes with a blend of Japanese flavors with French and Peruvian elements. The sushi is only one aspect of Karma’s noteworthy menu. Karma guests can stop by for $1 Oyster Happy Hour offered every weekday and pair each meal with a uniquely crafted cocktail, curated by Karma’s beverage director, Ben Spinney. Enjoy a classic Mai Tai with a fusion flare or opt for a glass on the rocks from the largest selection of traditional Japanese whisky.
