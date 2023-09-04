BURLINGTON – Lahey Hospital & Medical Center (LHMC) has once again received five-out-of-five stars from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) in its annual quality and safety assessment of more than 4,500 hospitals across the country. The Overall Hospital Quality Star rating was awarded to only 10.4 percent of 4,654 hospitals in the United States.
The Overall Hospital Quality Star rating summarizes a variety of measures across five areas of quality into a single star rating for each hospital. The five measure groups include safety of care, readmission, patient experience, mortality, and timely and effective care.
LHMC has consistently ranked above average overall with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in its annual assessments.
“Our staff work every day across the organization to ensure patient safety is at the forefront of everything we do,” said Susan Moffatt-Bruce, MD, PhD, president of LHMC. “We are proud to receive this top recognition from CMS for quality and safety.”
This data, found under the CMS Hospital Compare tool, is available for consumers to help them compare performance measure information and make informed decisions about where to go for health care.
“To be in the top 10 percent of hospitals demonstrates that we are successfully delivering on our commitment to providing a safe and secure environment for our patients,” said Timothy N. Liesching, MD, chief medical officer of LHMC. “It is a testament to the persistent focus and dedication of our staff to ensure exceptional patient care to our community.”
About Lahey Hospital & Medical Center
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center (LHMC) is a world-renowned tertiary medical center known for its innovative technology, pioneering medical treatment, and leading-edge research. LHMC is a national leader in several health care areas, including spine surgery, stroke, weight management and lung screenings, among many others.
LHMC is a part of Beth Israel Lahey Health, a health care system that brings together academic medical centers and teaching hospitals, community and specialty hospitals, more than 4,800 physicians and 38,000 employees in a shared mission to expand access to great care and advance the science and practice of medicine through groundbreaking research and education.
