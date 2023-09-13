BURLINGTON – AMC Burlington Cinema 10, located at 20 South Avenue, off Middlesex Turnpike, earned approval from the Select Board to extend their operating hours to 2 a.m. in connection with the Taylor Swift Eras Tour.
Due to the anticipated popularity of the movie, AMC Burlington Cinema 10 believes it’s imperative to extend their operating hours to to 2 a.m. accommodate the above-average amount of moviegoers expected to see the movie.
The dates are Oct. 13-15, Oct. 19-22, Oct. 26-29, Oct. 31, and Nov. 2-5.
James McMeekin, AMC Burlington Cinema 10 general manager, detailed the movie will be three hours long so movies starting from 10 to 11 p.m. won’t be ending until after 1:30 a.m. Therefore, the cinema needs approval from the Select Board to stay open after midnight, but the building must be empty at 2 a.m. The last show is expected to end around 1:45 a.m. so all guests will be offsite by 2 a.m.
The Select Board has never raised any concerns with the request.
“[AMC] has had no issues or problems since they first started making these requests several years ago,” affirmed Select Board member Joseph Morandi.
The Burlington police and fire chiefs confirmed they have no issue permitting this temporary extension of the cinema’s hours of operation. AMC noted they will provide a police detail for the days in May
“They coordinate with the Police Department to make sure things go smoothly,” declared Town Administrator Paul Sagarino.
The Select Board unanimously approved the request. Hours for the sale of alcohol will remain the same as they are normally.
