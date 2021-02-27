BURLINGTON – The cemetery rules and regulations at the Chestnut Hill and Pine Haven Cemeteries are likely heading for some updates.
At its most recent meeting, the Board of Selectmen discussed this topic with the Department of Public Works. These recommendations came from the town’s Cemetery Oversight Committee.
The purpose of the sanctions is to make it abundantly clear what is and isn’t allowed at gravesites in terms of new plantings and decorative items.
“We want to modify the rules to allow holiday decorations of a certain size, where they fit in relation to the gravesite,” remarked DPW Director John Sanchez. “The goal is to make the cemeteries look good. Sometimes when plants and decorations are left too long, it ends up not looking good.”
Though the updated rules and regulations were in rough draft form at the time of this meeting, highlights entail allowing decorative items to be kept within 12 inches of a gravesite and prohibiting the planting of new shrubs. These decorative items will be allowed to remain at the gravesite until the set dates for removal arise.
“Some concessions were made with the cemetery staff, but this is the middle-ground we have been looking for,” declared Sanchez. “I hope these clear rules will help our residents and cemetery crews understand what is and isn’t allowed.”
The existing rules are more strict, disallowing plantings of any kind and removing all decorations from gravesitse on a weekly basis without notice to those that left the items there.
Signs will be posted throughout the cemetery sufficiently explaining the new rules, after the selectmen votes on them at its next meeting. This meeting was simply meant for discussion and a time for vetting any issues with the proposed updated rules and regulations.
Selectman Michael Runyan voiced how this process has been a “delicate” situation.
“It puts our employees in a difficult situation when items are removed. We take pride in maintaining a nice cemetery,” professed Runyan. “We have been looking for a middle-ground. Adding signage to help ease some of the issues is a key part of ensuring clarity in regards to what is going to be accepted in our cemeteries.”
Selectman Chair Joseph Morandi summed up the process nicely.
“It is not an easy conversation to have,” he admitted.
Using this meeting as an informative discussion, the selectmen agreed to continue the matter to its next meeting on March 8, where it will likely be voted on.
