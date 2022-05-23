BURLINGTON - Stilla Technologies, Inc., a life science medical device company currently headquartered in Paris, France, recently earned approval from the Planning Board for a special permit to locate at 20 Blanchard Road.
The company develops, manufactures and sells specific instrumentation to research laboratories enabling high performance genetic research studies. Still Technologies, Inc. has been operating in Beverly, MA since 2019 and sought expansion for its operations into a Burlington location to used primarily as a product demonstration and customer training center.
The facility will also hold a small laboratory to perform molecular research testing and support services.
They will occupy 7,500 square-feet of the Blanchard Road building. No exterior building or site modifications are part of the project.
There will be some chemicals used, but none are regulated agents so they do not need biological safety permits. The Burlington Board of Health signed off on the proposal.
A primary focal point for Stilla Technologies, Inc. is to continue to work collaboratively in an effort to build more tests, like the COVID-19 tests, but have it applicable across all applications.
The planners cited no issues approving Burlington’s newest life science company.
