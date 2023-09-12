BURLINGTON - Four one-day liquor licenses were approved by the Select Board last night, allowing Wegman’s to host an outdoor event every Thursday from 5 p.m.-8 p.m.
The events will continue from their summer Beer Garden session that stretched from June 1 through Aug. 31. This most recent extension will run Sept. 14, 21, 28 and the last event will be Oct. 5.
It includes beer tasting, live music and lawn games.
Wegmans, which is located at 53 Third Avenue in Burlington’s Northwest Park, successfully held the same series of event last summer without any issues. This summer’s iteration has been setup exactly the same.
Some of the parameters will see Wegmans closing the outdoor patio area at the entrance to the store with a rock retaining wall and stanchions with eight tables for patrons to sit, listen to live music and sample craft beers.
There is a section for the beer service, and the entrance will be staffed by a Wegmans employee to prevent minors from entering. The recreation area includes corn hole and ladder ball, as well as prepared foods which can be purchased within the store in the normal course of operations. The live music consists of one musician.
Two trained Wegmans employees will continue to be at the entrance to the patio checking identification ensuring those who are 21 years or older will be given a wristband for alcohol beverages. Each person will be given eight tickets, with each ticket enabling them to obtain a 2-ounce pour of beer.
“Trained service staff from the suppliers will serve the alcohol and not allow over-consumption, and four Wegmans staff will also be monitoring the service and event space,” explained a Wegmans representative during the Select Board meeting. “There will be no charge for the alcohol service, per relevant law.”
The Select Board expressed no concern with the request, citing the recent success of the event as the reason to support it without hesitation.
“It ran so well, last year. Just keep the same criteria and it should be all set,” said Select Board member Joe Morandi. “Wish you all best.”
The Select Board unanimously approved the one-day liquor licenses for Sept. 14, 21, 28 and Oct. 5.
