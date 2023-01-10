BURLINGTON - Just 12 years ago, the Burlington Conservation Department was moving forward with the purchase of three land parcels on Saw Mill Road, off Mill Street.
After earning unanimous approval from Ways & Means, Land Use, Conservation Commission, Capital Budget, Select Board, and Town Meeting (all in 2011), the only remaining objective was to actually buy the parcels. However, Burlington Conservation Administrator John Keeley informed the Select Board last night that the seller “fell off the face of the earth” and “stopped returning our calls” so the Saw Mill Road conservation land remained privately owned ever since.
The good news is the seller’s son reached out to Keeley and wants to sell it to the Burlington Conservation Department again, which is nice but now the process of appraisals and Town Meeting approvals has to be completed for a second time.
“I am seeking the Select Board’s approval for the process to bring this back to Town Meeting sometime in the fall,” explained Keeley. “The parcels are part of the Saw Mill Conservation Area, and are basically the entire right side of the dirt road that is Saw Mill Road, off Mill Street.”
The Select Board, like they were in 2011, are fully in favor of purchasing these parcels, so they unanimously approved this project and process.
The next step is for the Conservation Department to conduct an appraisal, which they will present to the Select Board before appearing in font of Town Meeting in the fall.
