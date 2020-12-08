BURLINGTON - Tesla, Inc. recently went in front of the Planning Board with a minor engineering change application to install electric vehicle charging stations within an existing, underutilized parking area of the Burlington Mall lot, along Burlington Mall Road.
The 12 proposed “Level 3 Fast Charging Stations” would be just for Tesla vehicles, usually taking 30-60 minutes to fully charge an electric vehicle. In addition to the 12 charging stations, the application also calls for the installation of one light pole, three super-charger cabinets, one panel board, and one transformer. The super-charger cabinets convert the alternating current from the power grid to direct the current to charge the batteries of the vehicles.
The proposed location is in the north area of the Burlington Mall parking lot in the former Sears lot, which runs along Burlington Mall Road. The Burlington Mall location is believed to be an ideal spot for the charging equipment, due to the mall’s location and the need for Tesla charging stations in the area.
“This location is a great intersection at Rt. 3 and I-95 to help facilitate long-distance travel,” said Edward Noseworthy, of Tesla. “We currently have a gap in our network in this part of Massachusetts and there is a lot of Tesla traffic on I-95 and around Boston that needs to be serviced.”
Noseworthy also pointed out the Burlington Mall location is perfect for Tesla because the electric vehicle and clean energy company gears its charging stations towards areas with nice amenities so users can take advantage of nearby shops and restaurants they can walk to.
Simon Properties, owner of the Burlington Mall, “steered” Tesla to the north side area of the parking lot with the objective of utilizing a parking area deemed “overflow” and “underutilized.”
There are already universal electric vehicle charging stations in the Burlington Mall parking lot, in the area of The Friendly Toast. It was mentioned that Tesla’s closest charging station to this area is in Lynnfield.
Planning problems
The board viewed the concept of the proposal favorably, but general support ended there. The primary concerns pertained to the aesthetic look of three large white super-charge cabinets clearly visible from Burlington Mall Road and the fact that the 12 charging stations will only service Tesla vehicles, not all electric vehicles.
“It is not that beautiful a site on Burlington Mall Road to see those three charger cabinets,” Planning Board member Joseph Impemba admitted. “The concept is great, but it is such a high visibility location, we should look at other areas of the Burlington Mall campus to put this proposal.”
Planning Board member Paul Raymond suggested adding some natural screening, like arborvitae trees, because the current proposal displays an unobstructed view of the charging stations from Burlington Mall Road.
The rest of the planners echoed the comments of Impemba and Raymond, but they put more emphasis on relocating the charging stations to a less visible area of the parking lot. If that can’t be done, the board urged Tesla to come back with an adequate screening plan.
“This is something I cannot support in its current state,” declared Planning Board Chair Barbara L'Heureux
Noseworthy, of Tesla, adhered to the board’s critical comments and will bring a screening proposal plan to the planners for their next meeting.
“We do not want to make this an eye sore. We want to blend it into the existing environment in an attractive way,” he remarked. “I will come back to the Planning Board with a screening plan.”
The board voted unanimously to continue this matter to its meeting on Jan. 7.
