BURLINGTON - The Peach Orchard Road intersections have needed attention for years and one of the two is expected to receive the necessary upgrades in 2022.
Presented to the Board of Selectmen as a concept plan, Burlington Town Engineer Tom Hayes briefed the members and residents on a proposal to reconfigure the intersection of Peach Orchard Road, and Pearl and Winter Streets. Pearl Street and Winter Street intersect at the bottom of Peach Orchard Road, passing through Woburn and Burlington on the way to the Mill Pond Reservoir. Pearl Street is the southerly side of the intersection and Winter Street is the northerly side.
With extra grant money from MassDOT for new sidewalks on Terrace Hall Avenue, the surplus funds are planned to be reallocated for this Peach Orchard Road project, which consists of filling the sidewalk gaps on Pearl Street and Peach Orchard Road. May Town Meeting will be voting on the reallocation of the Terrace Hall Avenue MassDOT grant money for this Peach Orchard Road project.
“The current setup works, the way it is configured now, but it can be much better with this project we are pursuing,” stated Hayes. “The plan is to get the design finalized this year and build it in 2022.”
The concept plan presented during the selectmen meeting entails a proposed bump-out at the end of Peach Orchard Road, which will square-up the intersection and provide better site distances for vehicles coming down Winter Street and Pearl Street. Additionally, a chunk of new sidewalk is being proposed on Pearl Street, with a crosswalk to the other side of the street, that would connect to a new sidewalk all the way to Peach Orchard Road, where another crosswalk would be installed, connecting to Winter Street. This plan would remove a portion of impervious surface with the proposed bump-out, creating new green-space.
“In the future, the sidewalk can be extended down Winter Street, completing the existing sidewalk at the town line between Burlington and Woburn,” confirmed Hayes.
It will take one year before this project is approved, so plenty of feedback from residents and town officials will be coveted and instrumental in the final product.
The selectmen are pleased to see the Department of Public Works is taking the initiative to address the problematic intersection.
“I really like the idea of that bump-out,” remarked Selectman Michael Runyan. “That is an exceptionally wide intersection and I have seen drivers take that turn at 40 mph, so this will slow them down. I believe it is a great idea.”
Several residents, who live on Pearl Street or Winter Street, spoke during the meeting and requested a “resident meeting” take place so all the design options are exhausted for the project.
The other intersection
The amazingly more troublesome intersection on Peach Orchard Road, which runs perpendicular to Winn Street, is also expected to receive traffic light upgrades at a cost of $320,000. The cost is “within budget,” according to Hayes. The existing traffic lights at the intersection are severely outdated, but because the light infrastructure needs a lot of work, the upgrades are more expensive than it would be at most other intersections in Burlington.
Hayes called the Winn Street/Peach Orchard Road meeting point the “worst intersection in town.”
There was also preliminary conversation about a concept plan to completely upgrade the intersection, which would be a massive $3 million project. Currently in the town’s 2027 Capital Plan, the project would create four lanes of traffic on Winn Street, land-taking, a new traffic signal at Center Street, and the reconstruction of Peach Orchard Road and and a portion of Winn Street.
Conversations regarding this project are at their most tentative state, so expect further information in the coming months and years.
