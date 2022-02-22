BURLINGTON - Town Meeting’s almost unanimous vote to appropriate $1.5 million in funds for a feasibility study regarding the Fox Hill Elementary School project is an integral moment in seeing this initiative come to fruition.
The $1.5 million will be expended under the direction of the School Building Committee for the Fox Hill feasibility study, Fox Hill Elementary School, Fox Hill Road in Burlington, which allows the town to maintain its eligibility for a grant from the Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA). The MSBA’s grant program is a non-entitlement, discretionary program based on need, as determined by the MSBA, and any costs the town incurs in connection with the feasibility study in excess of any grant approved by and received from the MSBA will be the sole responsibility of the town.
The Fox Hill Elementary School was opened in 1960 and has served Burlington well for many generations. The building itself, however, has become the limiting factor in student learning and does not reflect the talent of the educators working within its classrooms. For much of the past year-plus, Burlington school officials have worked with the MSBA throughout the extensive process of getting the state’s formal approval and financial support for a project that would erect a new elementary school on the current Fox Hill Elementary School site. The existing Fox Hill building is expected to be demolished.
In early January, it was revealed that the MSBA’s guidelines include setting preferred classroom sizes at 23 students per class at the elementary school level, which is at least 2-3 students higher than the practice and expectations of Burlington Public Schools.
“[The MSBA] enrollment projections show a fairly decent decrease in the next 10 years,” detailed School Committee Chair Thomas Murphy. “Because they forecast a significant decrease in our student population, in addition to their expectation of 23 students to a classroom, they say we have too many schools in our town right now.”
Murphy disclosed the MSBA would participate with Burlington in building one new elementary school comprised of 480 students, effectively replacing the Fox Hill and Pine Glen Elementary Schools, leaving the town with three total elementary schools.
“This would result in significant redistricting town-wide,” suggested Murphy, noting elementary school students would be reallocated into Memorial Elementary School, Francis Wyman Elementary School, and the new elementary school.
The MSBA’s projection model for elementary school enrollment “seven or eight years from now.”
More recently, MSBA officials reassured School Supt. Dr. Eric Conti and Chair Murphy to stay the course in regards to the grant program. Both parties met in between Jan. 11 and Jan. 25, providing an update of terms with the School Committee.
“The MSBA officials recommend we stay the course in the grant program by continuing to update our enrollment figures and submitting them periodically to the MSBA, then go through the feasibly study,” detailed Dr. Conti. “Once the 2-year feasibility study is completed, the MSBA will present both options for us to consider.”
Both options mean Burlington school officials don’t have to rely on the MSBA only supporting a consolidated elementary school option for Fox Hill Elementary School and Pine Glen Elementary School. It allows an opportunity for local school officials to continue to pursue and sustain the 4-elementary school model Burlington has had for over 25 years, given that the new elementary school would be built on the Fox Hill Elementary School property, as was originally intended.
Dr. Conti emphasized a new elementary school wouldn’t be built for at least seven years. The MSBA process for such a project, including the 2-year feasibility study, calls for such a timeframe.
“This $1.5 million is not about how big of a building, how many classrooms, or whether we will be consolidating buildings,” said Bob Cunha, director of operations for Burlington Public Schools. “It is about checking a box on the MSBA checklist.”
Currently, the school district is in phase 1 of the MSBA eligibility reimbursement grant program, which has a primary focus on enrollment.
“The only way we can get to phase 2 is to approve the $1.5 million warrant article,” assured Cunha. “This will show the MSBA we are serious and want to get to phase 2.”
The $1.5 million will be used for an OPM (owner’s project manager) and obviously to fund the feasibility study. The $1.5 million figure was a recommended money figure from the MSBA.
With Town Meeting passing the $1.5 million warrant article by a 89-3 margin, school officials anticipate getting on the MSBA’s agenda at their next meetings in March or April, where they hope to officially earn approval into phase 2.
It was noted that a new elementary school would likely cost around $48 million. The renovation route of a Fox Hill Elementary School would target a rate of around $20 million. These metrics are based on the MSBA’s formula of $600 per square-foot, so 600 multiplied by 80,000 square-feet (Fox Hill) equals the estimated $48 million figure.
