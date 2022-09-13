BURLINGTON - This past May, Town Meeting decisively passed a warrant article that will give residents an opportunity to vote to become a member of the Community Preservation Acts (CPA).
The vote effectively puts the CPA question on the ballot for the general election on Nov. 8.
Representatives of the Yes CPA Burlington Committee, including Larry Cohen, have championed this ballot initiative and went back before the Select Board last night seeking an vote of endorsement before Nov 8.
“We are asking for the Select Board’s endorsement at this level recommending citizens vote yes on his very important ballot question,” explained Cohen. “Our goal is to just educate people. We are not trying to influence how they vote. This is informing people what this means and what it could do for the community so they can make an educated decision.”
The CPA is a state program that could help Burlington preserve open space, historic sites, affordable housing, and develop outdoor recreation facilities. Burlington can become a CPA community through a Town Meeting vote and/or ballot question.
If adopted, Burlington would receive CPA funds from two sources, including a local property tax surcharge of up to 3 percent (can be between 1 and 3 percent) on residential and commercial real estate taxes and a yearly distribution as a match from the CPA state trust fund. The 3 percent tax would consist of that percentage taken from the existing tax bill. For example, if a bill is $5,000, then the 3 percent tax would see a $150 surcharge on that bill that would go towards the CPA fund.
Cohen is proposing a 1.5 percent surcharge, which is the most common tax rate for CPA communities .
“The CPA trust fund would give the community whatever the match is in November by check, regardless if a project is initiated in a given year,” explained Cohen. “The state collects $24 to $53 million per year, based on revenue from real estate transactions at the Registry of Deeds.”
With a 1.5 percent surcharge tax, a $600,000 homes would equate to an extra $75 a year for homeowners, and property owners of a $2 million building would be paying $750 more.
Each $1 Burlington collects for the CPA becomes up to $1.40 with the 40 percent state match.
Cohen detailed there are over 180 Massachusetts communities that have adopted the CPA; over $2 billion has been raised for projects; more than 5,000 affordable housing units have been created with funds; an additional 8,200 units have been supported; 27,000 acres of open space have been preserved; 4,700 acres have been made for historical preservation projects; and 2,000 outdoor recreation projects have been initiated.
Any community involved in the CPA has to create a Community Preservation Committee with the objective of conducting studies for a community’s needs and preservation. The committee would have at least one public hearing each year where they would hear proposals from the public and vote on projects deemed worthy of being moved forward to Town Meeting.
The various aspects of the CPA - open space, historic sites, affordable housing, and outdoor recreation facilities - would each have to get at least 10 percent of the funds, so no category can get more than 70 percent.
“The CPA is not just a tax for our residents, it is a steady funding source for preserving and enhancing our community’s character and quality of life. Burlington residents who can least afford it will pay no surcharge at all as long as they qualify for the necessary exemptions,” Cohen declared. “The CPA funds could be used for a bike trail, pull-off access to Landlocked Forest from Rt. 3 South, hiking path, dog park, boardwalks through a wetland resource area, softball field, preserving historic homes, and affordable housing.”
A family of two making less than $77,312 would qualify for an exemption from the surcharge. Seniors (families of two) also making less than $96,640 would also get an exemption. Those qualified would simply have to fill out the exemption state form every year.
Cohen continued on in support of Burlington becoming a member of the CPA.
“The benefit of having these funds available for open space, recreation, historic preservation, and affordable housing, should be evident to anyone who cares about these issues in our community,” reminded Cohen, noting surrounding communities like Waltham and Lexington are part of the CPA as he acknowledged they are “economical competitors” of Burlington.
The Select Board saw no problems formally endorsing the CPA and its benefits to the community, so they unanimously endorsed “yes” on it, last night.
Now, Burlington residents will vote on the ballot question in November, which will determine whether or not Burlington becomes a CPA community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.