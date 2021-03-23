BURLINGTON - Thomas Browne’s time as the Burlington Police Department’s deputy chief will end this summer after the Board of Selectmen unanimously appointed him as the next police chief during last night’s virtual meeting.
At the meeting, Town Administrator Paul Sagarino’s appointment was made official, meaning that Deputy Chief Browne will succeed retiring Police Chief Michael Kent, effective July 1. The July 1 date marks the beginning of the new fiscal year. Chief Kent gave formal notice to the town that he will be retiring at the end of this fiscal year on June 30.
Chief Kent has led the department since assuming the role in 2010. His record speaks for itself, and the chief is expected to receive proper recognition in the coming months for his efforts at the helm of the department for the last 11 years.
Before the newly appointed chief was showered with complements, Sagarino talked about the process and journey Browne has taken to get to this point in his stellar career.
“We are very fortunate to have put in place a process several years ago to ensure we would always have qualified candidates from within our ranks to consider for our chief position, and it worked out very well in this instance,” Sagarino remarked. “Chief Kent was kind enough to give us advanced notice on his retirement, so Deputy Chief Browne’s appointment will be effective on July 1.”
Browne is only the department’s second deputy chief, which was a position created six years ago when the town had the foresight to create it with the intention of having a true second-in-command role. Browne has been the deputy chief since 2018, when he took over for Thomas Duffy.
Sagarino outlined Browne’s impressive career-path leading him to the police chief role in Burlington. As a lifelong Burlington resident, Browne graduated from Burlington High School in 1990, subsequently earning his criminal justice degree, with a minor in philosophy, from UMass Lowell. From there, he started his police career in Hudson, NH, quickly rising to the ranks of sergeant, prior to being appointed to the Burlington Police Department in 2001. As a member of the Burlington Police Department, Browne’s titles ascended from patrolman, sergeant, department prosecutor (manages relationship with the court system), lieutenant, and deputy chief. Along the way, during his 20-year Burlington Police career, he has helped transcend the department into new realms.
“Deputy Chief Browne brought the department into compliance for its first-ever certification award from the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission, and he also designed the department’s new field training program, as well as proposing and creating the department’s new drug unit,” listed Sagarino. “Somehow, in his spare time, he also passed the bar exam, so he is able to provide legal advice for us, as well.”
Chief Kent was in attendance during the virtual meeting, and he ecstatic for his second-in-command.
“I could not be more pleased with this appointment. Deputy Chief Browne has earned it,” Chief Kent said with conviction. “He is one of the hardest workers and smartest police officers I have ever seen in all my years working in police. He is the man to take this department to the next level.”
The selectmen all had effusive praise for Deputy Chief Browne, but Selectman Chair Joseph Morandi encapsulated the board’s sentiments perfectly.
“I remember meeting you 30 years ago at my barbershop and it was evident then you had a drive that is beyond many people I have ever met in my life,” he divulged. “I could not be any happier for you to become the next chief of police in the town that you grew up in. I know you will do a great job for the town.”
The board couldn’t let the man of the hour off the hook without saying a few words, which he did after the selectmen unanimously appointed him.
“I am truly thankful to [Town Administrator Paul Sagarino] because without your support, this professional achievement could never be possible,” said a grateful Deputy Chief Browne. “I am truly humbled and realize the huge responsibilities I have on my shoulders from day one.”
With the board’s unanimous approval, Deputy Chief Browne will hold his current role through June 30, then it will be safe to address him as Chief Browne on July 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.