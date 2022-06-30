BURLINGTON – Town officials recently discussed how money from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) is being spent.
Last fall, the town of Burlington received $8.5 million from the ARPA and the state’s ongoing economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Select Board earmarked $3 million of the town’s $8.5 million allotment for the following purposes - $1.5 million for local revenue replacement ($500,000 a year for three years; FY22, FY23, and FY24), $500,000 for PFAS design services, and $1 million for ongoing COVID-19 costs.
The focus of the spending is on making equitable investments and prioritizing communities disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.
During the budget preparation process and over the last few months, there have been a few items that were identified to be supported by ARPA funds in FY23. The total of the earmarks above does not change, and this update to the Select Board this past Monday night is only meant to provide some detail for specific costs.
John Danizio, town accountant/assistant town administrator, said, “We expect to continue to update the Select Board as new spending needs arise, but as of today, we are asking for support on three items.”
One of the lingering issues of the pandemic is the need for mental health support. During the town’s budget preparation process, two items were identified to be funded from ARPA funds in FY23.
These items included mental health support services as both the Youth & Family Services and Police Departments. The third item is connected to funding to support the Communications Plan contract with the Collins Center.
These three items would commit a total of $100,000 of the $1 million earmark for ongoing COVID-19 costs.
The items are:
- Police Department Mental Health Support ($50,000)
Support additional hours for mental health support services.
- Youth & Family Services Mental Health Support ($30,000)
Support additional hours for mental health support services.
- Communication Plan ($20,000)
Support the contract with the Collins Center.
The Select Board had no issues with the budget request, so they unanimously approved Danizio’s formal request.
