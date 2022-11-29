BURLINGTON - In lieu of Food Service Director Karen Damaso retiring from his position of 24 year at the end of November, school officials are discussing a proposal to hire a food service management company to fill the void sometime in January.
The entity would take over the role of what Damaso has done for the last 24 years. The current cafeteria workers would remain on staff as they are.
Maybe the biggest benefit of partnering with a food service management company is the ability to write a contract guaranteeing a “break-even/profit” each fiscal year for the school lunchmbudget.
“If we are not at a profit or break-even margin at the end of the year, then [the food service management company] would be required to cut us a check,” explained School Supt. Dr. Eric Conti.
The meal options may seen an improvement, as well, with expanded menu options including vegetarian and locally sourced fresh foods.
The plan is to do a trial run with a food service management company starting sometime in January and have it run through the end of this school year. At that point, school officials will decide if it’s an initiative they want to move forward with permanently, or pursue the other option which is to hire a food service director from within the department to fill Damaso’s role.
A Request for Proposal (RFP) needs to be submitted and advertised for two weeks before a food service management company is hired.
School Committee member Martha Simon spoke in support of the concept.
“It sounds like a great plan. We would be able to address some concerns that have been troublesome for the district,” she said.
School Committee member Christine Monaco’s primary concern pertained to ensuring any food upgrades are of a certain, high-quality, and that the culture built among the cafeteria workers and students remains in place.
Dr. Conti confirmed the cafeteria staff will remain in the positions they are, so the food service management company would only be fulfilling the duties of a food service director.
No vote was taken on this matter. Expect updates at the committee’s next meeting.
