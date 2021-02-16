BURLINGTON – A Conservation Restriction was formally approved by the Board of Selectmen and will now head to the Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs.
Jumbo Self Storage is currently constructing a 5-story, 119,523-square-foot facility just north of Wheeler Road and south of Blanchard Road and Rounder Way. The proposed Conservation Restriction is where Blanchard Road and Wheeler Road intersect. The restriction is a formal process commonly pursued to protect land when construction and development occurs. The process entails first earning approval from the Conservation Commission and Board of Selectmen, then going to the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs, and finally coming back to the selectmen for another approval and signature.
In this case, the land in question is mostly wetlands that needs to be protected.
Burlington Conservation Administrator John Keeley confirmed to the selectmen that he and Town Counsel support the the Conservation Restriction. The Conservation Commission also approved it.
Those parties supporting it is all the selectmen needed to hear to declare its support.
“If John Keeley and Town Counsel says it is okay, then it is okay with me,” Selectman Michael Runyan commented.
The selectmen unanimously approved the Conservation Restriction. It will now head to the state, where, if approved, will come back to the selectmen for a final approval and signature.
Jumbo Self Storage
In April 2018, the Planning Board approved the Jumbo Self Storage development.
They are in the process of redeveloping property situated just north of Wheeler Road and south of Blanchard Road and Rounder Way, so they can build a 5-story, 119,523-square-foot facility. The project consisted of two special permits and a site plan.
The premises, which consists of 11.025 acres of land, is zoned General Industrial (IG) and is located within the Aquifer Overlay District, which had been previously disturbed and utilized for the storage of construction equipment and related debris. Site enhancements are an integral part of the plan.
Jumbo Self Storage will accommodate 12 parking spaces, three of which will be located underneath the building. This number is said to allow 93 percent of the site to remain open.
Storm water management enhancements have been designed to decrease designated storm event peak flows and will reduce total runoff volume as a result of the infiltration system design. The premises are located within the 100-year flood plain and has integrated compensatory storage facilities to mitigate the impacts of the project and further complies with the town’s zoning bylaws.
When completed, the site will be much-improved in terms of aesthetics, including an “aggressive” landscape buffer of 387 shrubs and 31 trees, all new to the site. Interestingly enough, the building would be 20-ft. off the ground with sufficient support pillars to accommodate the site’s grades and flood storage.
The applicant stated the hours of operation for the storage facility are expected to be Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday from 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.