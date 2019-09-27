BURLINGTON – The B-Line, the longtime Burlington Public Transit service, isn’t amassing the same ridership it did a decade ago, so the town is moving forward with a pilot program ride sharing option for the next year.
By a clear majority, Town Meeting passed a warrant article to reallocate $50,000 from the Burlington Transit Service Budget to fund the pilot program.
Department of Public Works (DPW) Director John Sanchez and Council on Aging (COA) Director Marge McDonald briefed Town Meeting on the ride sharing program and the current state of the B-Line. As a result of the sinking ridership numbers and just one route now constituting the B-Line, continuing the transportation services it has provided residents for many years seems futile, at this point.
Town officials did confirm the B-Line will continue its one-route service through June 30, 2020, all while the ride sharing pilot program is in effect.
Sanchez and McDonald have worked diligently on finding the right course of action to pursue, and ended up with a modern strategy, perfect for the 21st century. After pursuing capital and operating grants, a federal operating grant has been accepted which will pay for ½ a year of the initiative the town wants to move forward with. The grant is expected to cover $75,000 to fully implement the ride sharing program in the future, in addition to the $75,000 the town would need to match, in order to cover the $150,000 cost of the program.
The initiative being pursued pertains to subsidizing rides on Uber, Lyft, and taxi services.
“Other towns are doing it,” declared McDonald, noting they worked with Bedford and Lexington town officials on this initiative. “It is the way of the future. People do not want MassTransit anymore. They want to take [their ride] whenever they feel like going, not when the state or community says so.”
The plan is to wait on an update from the federal government on the operating grant, while moving forward with a pilot program to “work out the kinks” before the initiative is fully implemented. Some of the remaining funds from the B-Line ($50,000) will be allocated for the pilot program, and the formal approval from Town Meeting was warranted in order to make the transportation subsidy happen.
The subsidy will provide financial assistance for individuals who are elderly, disabled, and income-eligible ($63,000 or less for annual income qualifies). The subsidized riders will receive up to $10 per ride, which will likely cover the costs of any Uber, Lyft, or taxi service from a customer’s front door to any location in Burlington.
“It will help people who the B-Line has helped over the years,” professed Sanchez. “The [COA] will run the pilot program. Using ride share services will be better, providing point-to-point transportation, rather than just scheduled stops.”
Ride share services, such as Uber and Lyft, can provide rides 24 hours a day and 7 days a week, unlike the B-Line.
The Burlington Transit Committee unanimously approved the pilot program, and the Board of Selectmen were also firmly behind the initiative, but they did not have to vote on it.
“I think this program is going to work, but we do not know exactly how it is going to work, so the pilot program will be good for trial-and-error,” pointed out Selectman Chair Joseph Morandi.
Sanchez and McDonald agreed that the pilot will help “weed out” any unforeseen variables that arise.
The ride sharing program is expected to be cheaper than the B-Line, with the former checking in at around $10 per ride and the latter just over $14.
“We figure this will be able to provide a better service than we are currently providing,” Sanchez said to Town Meeting. “We will break even in terms of cost to the town. This warrant article is asking Town Meeting to use this $50,000, from the Burlington Transit System funds, due in fiscal year 2020, to do this pilot program for six months, starting in December/January and running through May/June. We want to see if it is something feasible for the town to do.”
A senior struggle
A non-Town Meeting member resident was in attendance, expressing her concern about not have a smart-phone and losing the comfort level she had riding and depending on the B-Line.
“I am a user of the [B-Line], sometimes two or three times a day,” she remarked. “If you take that away, I will not have transportation. I do not have a smartphone.”
Traditionally, customers seeking the services of Uber or Lyft can only request and pay for a ride through Uber or Lyft apps on their smartphones. However, McDonald assured the concerned woman that the town will also be utilizing “GoGoGrandparent” which turns on-demand transportation companies like Lyft and Uber into services that can be accessed and monitored without a smartphone.
“You may have to pay a bit more ($0.27 more per minute), but you do not need a smartphone. All you have to do is call the main number and ‘GoGoGrandparent’ will setup a ride for you,” explained McDonald. “They will be able to provide the perfect driver for seniors.
Several Town Meeting members voiced apprehension about additional traffic resulting from more ride sharing vehicles on the town’s roads. Sanchez reiterated the B-Line is rather primitive and limited with the services it can provide, and its ride fare is over $14 with dangerously low ridership, just one route, and it is only available at select times during the day.
“I take public transportation,” Sanchez confessed. “At what point do we say, ‘It is time to try something more efficient to both the taxpayers and those using the Burlington transit services?’ The B-Line is currently costing us a little over $14 a ride. Uber and Lyft will cost less.”
Seeing the sad but true reality of the B-Line’s existence in 2019 and beyond, Town Meeting convincingly passed the $50,000 transportation subsidy for the ride sharing pilot program.
The ride sharing program will begin in December/January and continue operating until May/June. During this same time, the B-Line will still be available for those in need, until its tentative final day on June 30, 2020 (the end of the fiscal 2020 year).
