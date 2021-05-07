BURLINGTON - O’Reilly Auto Parts has filed three special permits and a minor engineering change to locate in the former Burlington Auto Supply building at 207 Cambridge Street.
The permits will allow for the renovation of the existing demised space, ultimately providing a business for the retail sale of automotive parts and used oil fluid recycling. There will be no addition to the building’s footprint.
New HVAC plumbing, and partitions are included in the proposed design, as well as the replacement of certain exterior doors, new dumpster, dumpster pad, and dumpster enclosure.
The last business to occupy the expansive building was Burlington Auto Supply, which recently closed permanently.
The three special permit and minor engineering change applications were on the Planning Board’s agenda for last night but all were continued to the board’s meeting on Aug. 19.
Senior Planner Elizabeth Bonventre briefed the board on the status of applications and reason for the three-month continuance.
In recent weeks, the planners participated in a site walk at 207 Cambridge Street and came to the conclusion the site plan for this property hasn’t been updated since 1992 and certainly needs to be addressed before this proposal goes any further.
“The site plan is very old and we need something more up-to-date,” admitted Bonventre. “We asked the property owners to provide a new site plan prior to O’Reilly Auto Parts coming before the Planning Board.”
She confirmed O’Reilly Auto Parts “finally” agreed to the request for a much-needed updated site plan. The Cambridge Street property also has drainage and potential wetland issues that need to be addressed in the updated version of the plan.
Some of the products sold at O’Reilly Auto Parts include auto accessories, air conditioning and heating, alternators and starters, battery and accessories, bearing and seals belts and hoses, brakes, detailing, engine sensors and emissions, filters, fuel delivery, marine and boat, paint and body, and tire and wheel, among many other items.
A formal presentation will take place in front of the Planning Board on Aug. 19.
Welcome to the discussion.
