BURLINGTON - Unit C in the 157 Bedford Street plaza will be home to Burlington’s newest liquor store.
Liquor Market recently earned unanimous approval from the Select Board to locate in the open unit that sits across from MITRE Field.
The owner and operator, Dev Khambhati, also has a liquor store in Methuen and continues to help his family members who have similar package stores in other area of Massachusetts. Khambhati’s reputation as a charity-oriented, respected business owner solidified the Select Board’s support for the proposal.
“It will be a plus for the town of Burlington,” professed Select Board member Joe Morandi. “It is a good section of town that needs a little enlightening, and this will do that. [Khambhati’s] resume is very impressive.”
In that area of Burlington, bordering Bedford, the closest liquor store is in the Middlesex Commons, next to Market Basket.
There will be no exterior modifications to the space, besides new signage.
No timetable was given as to when the liquor store will open, but it is expected to be open for business sometime this spring.
The Select Board unanimously approved the new liquor license and Unit C location at 157 Bedford Street.
