BURLINGTON - There may not be spectators allowed, but barring any more substantial COVID-19 spikes, the Middlesex League will have a winter sports season.
The superintendents and athletic directors of the Middlesex League have been discussing a potential winter sports season in a world where COVID-19 continues to run rampant, and they eventually came to consensus that they are going to have a season, as long as spectators aren’t allowed in the arenas.
Burlington High School (BHS) Principal Mark Sullivan confirmed to the School Committee this week that the winter sports season officially started this past Monday, where tryouts for basketball, hockey, and gymnastics took place. Without much of a choice, everyone involved is complying with the mandated safety protocols from the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) and at the local levels.
“We had a successful fall season, so we hope to have a similar case for winter,” remarked Sullivan. “But, we will continue to monitor what’s happening with the COVID-19 numbers in Burlington and throughout the Middlesex League.”
At the time of this meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 15, Sullivan confirmed day two of tryouts was completed and “so far, so good.”
Burlington School Supt. Dr. Eric Conti praised the 12 Middlesex League athletic directors for completing a successful fall sports season, even without football.
“The athletic directors did a great job creating a fall sports season, allowing our students to compete safely,” he praised. “Out of all our Burlington teams, we only had two positive cases. They deserve a lot of credit for implementing social distancing guidelines and having the kids follow them.”
Masks were worn and players sitting on the bench were safely spread out, highlighting two of the most important guidelines followed this past fall sports season.
This year’s high school sports season has an extra season, besides the standard fall, winter, and spring seasons. In 2021, the tentative plan is to have a “fall 2” sports season in between the winter and spring sports seasons, for the likes of football and wrestling which were excluded from the traditional fall sports season that runs from August/September through November.
As mentioned previously, Dr. Conti confirmed the winter sports season essentially hinged on a “compromise” prohibiting spectators from viewing any of the events, which is obviously very disappointing for athletes and parents.
“I am sorry to the parents and kids, but we would not have had opponents willing to come to Burlington to play our teams if we did not agree to this unfortunate stipulation,” Dr. Conti explained. “This is a compromise that allowed for winter sports to be played.”
Dr. Conti indicated that if COVID-19 cases continue to spike, the winter sports season might end up suspended for a few weeks. Last Thursday’s COVID-19 data revealed Burlington is now a “red” community, signifying the community’s positive cases have reached the worst categorical levels possible for a community with a population of 10,000-50,000 people. Currently in the “red” with a population of 10,000-50,000 residents, this designation means Burlington has at least 10 or more average cases per 100,000 and at least a 5 percent positivity rate or more. The community’s most recent average case number is 38.77 and its positivity rate is 5.31 percent. If this data continues to track unfavorably, the winter sports season could very much be in jeopardy.
While tryouts and practices are underway, the first actual game will either be Jan. 2 or Jan. 11. Dr. Conti stated he will meet with the School Committee before Jan. 2 to “discuss where we are at” in regards to the status of COVID-19 in Burlington.
School Committee Chair Christine Monaco summed up the feelings of the board in regards to parents not being able to watch their children play sports this winter sports season.
“It is very disappointing, but all we can do is cross our fingers and hope the number of positive cases go down,” she said wishfully.
Expect updates on the winter sports season in the coming weeks before Jan. 2.
