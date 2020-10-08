BURLINGTON - Town Meeting passed a zoning article that will make the newly implemented electronic permitting and application process more seamless.
Since this past March, the town of Burlington has provided electronic permitting for special permits and site plans when it comes to the application process, which has helped keep the community’s permitting situation afloat during COVID-19. The permitting process traditionally has been an in-person endeavor, but the pandemic has turned the application and permitting process into a scenario of virtual possibilities.
This zoning bylaw amendment takes out the “lengthy” part of the pre-existing bylaw that demands copious amounts of paper copies be required for the application process, which has been standard before COVID-19.
Planning Director Kristin Kassner told Town Meeting, “Without Town Clerk Amy Warfield and her staff getting us on electronic permitting, we would not have been as open and successful as a Planning Department as we were this past spring.”
The exact zoning article approved reads as follows:
To see if the Town will vote to Amend the Zoning Bylaw Article IX, SECTION 9.2.0 SPECIAL PERMIT and Article IX, Section 9.3.0 SITE PLAN as follows:
Section 9.2.0 Special Permit
9.2.2 Procedure
9.2.2.1 Any person desiring a special permit shall submit an application pursuant to the Special Permit Rules and Regulations. The Planning Board shall not make a finding and determination upon the application until it has received the reports from the Inspector of Buildings, the Board of Selectmen, the Board of Health, the Fire Chief or designated representative, the Police Chief or designated representative, the Town Engineer, and the Conservation Commission or until thirty-five (35) days shall have elapsed without such reports being submitted and until a public hearing has been held.
Section 9.3.0 Site Plan
9.3.2 Procedure
Any person desiring a Site Plan shall submit an application pursuant to the Site Plan Rules and Regulations. The Planning Board shall not make a finding and determination upon an application until it has received the reports from the Inspector of Buildings, the Board of Selectmen, the Board of Health, the Fire Chief or designated representative, the Police Chief or designated representative, the Town Engineer, and the Conservation Commission or until thirty-five (35) days have elapsed without such recommendations being submitted and until a public hearing has been held; or to act in any other manner in relation thereto.
Town Meeting saw no issues with the aforementioned zoning amendment, so they passed the warrant article by a clear two-thirds majority.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.