BURLINGTON - Fried chicken lovers rejoice, because Yas Chicken is planning to open in Burlington on Middlesex Turnpike.
Yas Chicken recently opened a public hearing for a special permit with the Planning Board, but since the board only had four members, they continued the hearing to its next meeting on Aug. 3.
The premises Yas Chicken seeks to occupy is the former Qdoba space at 90 Middlesex Turnpike.
Featuring three kinds of fries (regular, truffle, and parmesan) along with standard chicken fare like wings and tenders — the house “YAS” sauce only comes on the tenders — Yas Chicken is sure to have something for everyone.
Feeling fancier than a wing and fry order? Get your hands on one of Yas Chicken’s fun sandwiches like the Mac Zaddy or The Suffering, featuring truffle mac and cheese and “extremely spicy” homemade sauce respectively.
The business is known for its value in respect to its quality, portions and low prices.
The scope of work on the former Qdoba site will be limited to cosmetic interior changes (painting and brand decor), upgrading furniture (chairs, tables, seating areas), and installing new light fixtures.
Salivating at the prospect of an award-winning restaurant moving into Burlington, the Planning Board put their napkins away for a moment to continue this matter to its next meeting on Aug. 3, when they will have a full board to vote on this special permit.
