BURLINGTON - Remove the interim director of the special education department title for Christina Cicolini and make her official.
School Supt. Dr. Eric Conti confirmed the news this past Tuesday night during the School Committee’s meeting.
For the past year, Cicolini admirably served as the interim director, and she earned the official designation before the end of this school year.
“I want to thank [Cicolini] for her work this year as the interim director,” praised School Supt. Dr. Eric Conti. “It is a very challenging position and really impacts all the classrooms across the district. As we all know, there are a lot of dedicated staff and resources dedicated to special education. I am very pleased working with [Cicolini].”
School Committee member Christine Monaco congratulated Cicolini and reminded everyone the importance of this position.
“Congratulations on having what I consider the most difficult and important job in the entire school system. Your job has a huge impact on so many families,” stated Monaco.
The woman of the hour expressed remarks of gratitude and looking ahead to the committee.
“I am very happy to accept the position, and am thankful for the opportunity to continue my role from this past year,” professed Cicolini. “I spoke with many teachers and parents, and realized the difficulties provided at every grade level. I look forward to providing the best opportunities for our students moving forward.”
DESE Special Education Review
The second half of the inauguration ceremony entailed information from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s (DESE) review of the special education department in Burlington.
The review takes place every three years for district and charter schools. The DESE studies student outcomes and alternates the focus of each review. Though the final report hasn’t been completed, Cicolini revealed the district’s exit report saw the district do “very well” with its special education department.
“We only had one finding out of a possible 12, and it was about ‘age and majority,’” explained the new special education director. “The last review, our district had seven findings and there was a pandemic in the middle of this most recent review.”
School Committee member Martha Simon echoed the feeling from the rest of the committee in lauding the exit report.
“It is wonderful to go through the tiered review and have only one finding out of a possible 12, and it was a paperwork issues that was difficult during COVID-19,” commended Simon.
