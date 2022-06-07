BURLINGTON - Two women remain in critical condition after being struck by a car at full speed this past Sunday morning.
Just prior to noon at 11:53 a.m. on Sunday, Burlington Police responded to the area near Francis Wyman Road and Cedar Street, where they found two women in the crosswalk after being hit and sent airborne by an oncoming car. Witnesses, who saw the unfortunate incident ensue, confirmed the two women were hit in the crosswalk.
The mother of one of the girls, Mary Gildea, spoke to “Boston 25” and stated her daughter and the daughter’s future sister-in-law were simply going for a walk before their lives likely changed forever.
“They are both beautiful girls, and I do not know if they are ever going to be the same,” Gildea said to the TV station. “They are going to be in pain for a long, long time.”
The two women were reported by Boston 25 to have been coming from Trader Joe's before they were hit, and now Gildea’s daughter is intubated.
The intersection is setup in a way that a blinking yellow light changes to red after a “walk” button is pushed. However, the crosswalk where the women were struck has been considered a dangerous spot for pedestrians for years.
Police say the driver stopped and is cooperating. It's unclear if the driver will be facing any charges or citations.
No additional information was immediately available.
