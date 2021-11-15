BURLINGTON - The first portion of Phase 2 related to the town of Burlington’s initiative to complete a water pipeline connection to the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority (MWRA) is expected to be completed by May 2023.
In order to accelerate the connection to the MWRA system, Phase 2 has been divided into two projects (Phase 2A and Phase 2B). Phase 2A, which was approved by Town Meeting this past January and reaffirmed at September Town Meeting. In the form of a financial warrant article for $9.9 million, the money entails completing construction at North Street and Lowell Street from Adams Street to Maple Street in Lexington. The estimated cost is $8.8 million, but with the procedural MWRA entrance fee of $4.6 million and a $3.5 million MassWorks grant for this project, the amount Town Meeting ratified is $9.9 million instead of $13.4 million. The town received another MassWorks Grant, so the state is covering even more of the cost than originally anticipated.
Burlington Department of Public Works (DPW) Director John Sanchez recently told the Select Board that Phase 2A is partially complete, and the town has been using that water line since May, successfully providing 1 million gallons of water per day. This has played a key role in minimizing the PFAS issues the community has been managing in the past year with the state’s new chemical benchmarks that need to be met.
“In regards to Phase 2A, we are working on it right now and laying more pipe in Lexington,” detailed Sanchez.
He disclosed the contractor hired for the project has started to gather materials, such as purchasing all the pipes and gates, in hopes of having the rest of Phase 2A ready for construction next spring.
“Phase 2A is expected to be completed by May 2023,” declared Sanchez. “Then, we will have 3.5 million gallons of water coming through that pipe.”
After a certain amount of testing is complete, likely by the end of 2023, the town will abandon the Vine Brook Water Treatment Plan, as has been planned all along.
Phase 2B
Phase 2B of the project, which will be presented to Town Meeting sometime within the next year, is the final part of the connection process, where construction takes place at Middlesex Turnpike from Adams Street to Burlington Mall Road. The estimated cost of Phase 2B is $4.6 million and the anticipated year of completion is 2025.
After Town Meeting’s approval for Phase 2A, the remaining approvals needed include coming back to the Burlington Planning Board, Conservation Commission, and Lexington Planning Board for various permit approvals, with Phase 2B coming back in front of Town Meeting next year, effectively concluding the massive project.
As part of this project, a new water line will be constructed on Adams Street, off Middlesex Turnpike, heading through Lexington and connecting to Arlington where the nearest MWRA access point exists. Sanchez provided further welcome news, declaring the water pipe, as part of Phase 1, from Adams Street in Lexington to Middlesex Turnpike in Burlington, has been tested and is “complete.”
“Once we bring the pipe from Adams Street to Mall Road, we will have the ability to provide the town with 6.5 million gallons of water each day,” stated Sanchez. “If the Mill Pond Treatment Plant every went down, the MWRA connection could sustain the town’s water demand.”
Sanchez expressed great satisfaction in the fact that, “We are ahead of schedule. It is very exciting.”
Select Board member Michael Runyan’s positive comments reflected the overall feeling of the board.
“It was a daunting project but it is all coming together,” Runyan commended. “Thank you for your huge effort.”
