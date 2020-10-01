BURLINGTON – Town Meeting decisively passed a financial warrant article to amend the fiscal year 2021 Operating Budget by moving forward with $2.1 million in cutbacks.
The vote took place during last night’s hybrid Town Meeting session, where 26 members were in attendance at the Burlington High School’s Fogelberg Performing Arts Center and 98 members attended virtually via WebEx.
This warrant article is a result of the negative impacts COVID-19 continues to have on Burlington’s economy.
The harsh reality is $2.1 million in cuts had to be made in the fiscal year 2021 Operating Budget, which was a budget originally approved by Town Meeting this past June. At that unprecedented outdoor Town Meeting session on Varsity Field, the parameters were to pass the budget, as submitted, get more information as it came, review that information at September Town Meeting, then make data-driven decisions. The budget approved at June Town Meeting came in at $148,317,413.
Town Accountant/Assistant Town Administrator John Danizio detailed the local receipts have not been as bad as anticipated, but acknowledged they are “still pretty bad” as a result of the COVID-19 affect on the town’s economy.
“We are here tonight to adjust the local receipts down by $2.1 million,” announced Danizio. “We worked with all the town’s departments to figure out what we could cut with the least impact on programs, services, employees and jobs.”
The hotel tax, meals tax and building permits are all a small percentage of what they would normally be as local receipts. The hotel tax is 35 percent of what it was last year, which is in-line with what the hotel tax figures were in 2011-12 for Burlington. The meals tax is 65 percent of last year’s number, and building permits checked in at 65 percent of what is typically processed annually.
“In fiscal year 2019, we brought in $21.4 million in local receipts,” Danizio said of the last full fiscal year before COVID-19. “This year, we are looking at $14.6 million.
Fortunately, the Town Administration was able to reconfigure the Accommodated Accounts so that it makes up two-thirds of the $2.1 million in cuts, including not funding all of OPEB (other post-employment benefits) and the debt services this year. That left the town with $700,000 that needed to be accounted for, coming from the School Department and various town departments.
“Everybody is feeling some pain, but everybody knows the pain we are potentially going to feel this winter, when we are setting our spending guidelines for next year,” warned Danizio. “The results could be more significant. I want to thank everybody for being a team player in this and looking at their budgets, now and next year.”
He did divulge some relative good news, pertaining to local aid at the state level. The state was looking at a $2 million cut in local aid, but that is not the case anymore.
“The reductions will balance our budget for the rest of the fiscal year,” confirmed Town Administrator Paul Sagarino.
Town Meeting firmly approved the updated fiscal year 2021 Operating Budget of $146,217,413. Included in the reductions, six departments will lose an employee, six departments will lose stipends, and five will not lose employees.
Approved Reductions
Accommodated Accounts - $1.4 million
Accounting - $27,000
Assessor - $20,000
Board of Health - $20,000
Building Department - $25,000
Town Clerk - $0
Council on Aging - $25,000
Conservation - $0
Department of Public Works - $50,000
Fire Department - $10,000
Human Resources - $0
IT - $20,000
Library - $25,000
Planning - $0
Police Department - $55,000
Recreation Department - $8,000
School Department - $350,000
Selectmen - $5,000
Treasurer - $45,000
Veterans - $0
Youth and Family Services - $15,000
Total = $2.1 million
