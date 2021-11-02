BURLINGTON - Schools buses are the primary mode of transportation for students in Burlington, but that doesn’t mean alternative options don’t exist.
At the School Committee’s most recent meeting, the School Administration discussed what the district needs to do to become Safe Routes members. Safe Routes is a federally funded initiative of MassDOT. Funding includes $15 million of Transportation Alternatives Program funds set aside for Safe Routes in the State Transportation Improvement Program spread across federal fiscal years 2022, 2023 and 2024.
The initiative only applies for students in grades K-8.
Some of the benchmarks that need to be met by the district include participating in professional development for pedestrian and bicycle safety, which is a 2-hour minimum requirement mainly for physical education teachers and nurses to partake in, though any employee is encouraged to participate. Other requirements entail allowing Safe Routes representatives to view the district’s arrival and dismissal actions, then assess and provide a report to Burlington school officials.
A key facet of Safe Routes is the funding it provides to its members.
“We cannot request funding until three of the aforementioned requirements are met and/or we are members of six months,” detailed Burlington Public School Director of Operations, Bob Cunha, noting the six-month timeframe started thanks to him attending a registered meeting in recent days.
Funding can be considered the main draw of Safe Routes for communities looking to join, but the initiative is much more than that.
“The goal is that we promote safety on sidewalks and promote students walking and riding their bicycles to school in a safe environment,” stated Cunha. “When we prove that are promoting that in our community, we may request funding for school projects when there is community funding available.”
School Committee member Christine Monaco asked Cunha to confirm that there is no requirement to not provide school buses, which Cunha did without hesitation.
“This is about encouraging other methods getting to and from school on foot or bike,” assured Cunha.
School Supt. Dr. Eric Conti echoed sentiments from physical education teachers, informing the committee that they don’t envision issues incorporating this into the district’s curriculum.
“Much of the Safe Routes curriculum falls in line with the district’s physical education curriculum,” Dr. Conti added.
Joining Safe Routes will take at least several months to complete, so stay tuned for updates at upcoming School Committee meetings.
