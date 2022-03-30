BURLINGTON - The Wilmington/Tewksbury Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Nancy Vallee, and Board of Directors presented the 2022 Carmon Cunningham Business Legacy Award to Peter T. DaMore, Jr., Principal of DaMore Law with offices at 279 Cambridge Street, in Burlington, and 21 Middlesex Avenue, in Wilmington, for his business success and generosity to the community.
Nominations for the award were solicited from community business owners and residents. Here are a few excerpts from those nominations:
“Peter is a role model as a family man, friend, business owner, boss, attorney and is well deserving of this award and recognition”
“Peter’s business growth and success coupled with his extensive community involvement make him the ideal recipient of the Carmon Cunningham Business Legacy Award”
“Peter is a great example of the hard worker and all-around well-rounded person that would be deserving and likened to the late Carmon Cunningham”
About DaMore Law
Peter is the founder of DaMore Law since its inception in 1999. He has experience in all aspects of real estate law as well as business law and estate planning. This includes complex residential and commercial transactions and all aspects of law related to the purchase and sale of real estate. Many of his employees have worked for him for close to two decades, which is pretty telling.
Over the past 22 years, Peter and his firm have handled over 20,000 real estate closing transactions. Peter also has a real estate school, The DaMore School of Real Estate, and is a licensed Massachusetts Real Estate Instructor who regularly provides continuing education classes to real estate agents and seminars for buyers and sellers on many real estate related topics. He also mentors and provides internships for local college and law students, to help them on their journey through school.
Peter’s firm has won the Best Closing Attorney Award (2008 Gold) and #1 Readers Choice Award Wicked Local (2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020). A testament to the quality of service his firm provides is evident by the over 370 “5-Star” reviews posted on the DaMore Law website.
Peter and his firm are involved in many community organizations such as the Wilmington/Tewksbury Chamber of Commerce, the BACC (Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce), and the Reading-North Reading Chamber of Commerce.
He also sponsors or donates to many local charities and organizations such as WOW We’re One Wilmington, Wilmington Cheering, Wilmington 5k, Wilmington Thanksgiving Pie Drive, Wilmington Festival of Trees, Womenade, Wilmington/Tewksbury Chamber of Commerce Chamber Golf Classic, Woburn Dollars for Scholars, DeSimone/Diffley Parkinson’s Golf Tournament, Rotary Club of Burlington, Woburn Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament, Primrose Annual Ice Cream Social, Friends of Berkshire Hathaway Family Fun Day & 5K Walk, Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk, Stoneham Town Day, Friends of Burlington High School Red Devils Football, Move for a Cure Jimmy Fund, Holiday Ice Sculpture Sponsorship, The Billy Paige Children Scholarship Fund, Women’s Council of Realtors, Burlington Food Pantry, Toys For Tots, Burlington Education Foundation Scholarship (BEF), Sons of Italy Diaper Drive, People Helping People Food Drive, Burlington 4th of July Committee, KMS (Killington Mountain School), PMC Kids Ride (Pan Mass Challenge), US Ski Team, Boy Scout Troop 103, Northeast Animal Shelter, St. Jude, Mass General Cancer Center, Burlington Booster, Woburn Pop Warner, Pathway, Central Northern Women’s Council of Realtors, Shawsheen West PAC, BYLA (Burlington Youth Lacrosse), Burlington Baseball & Softball, SDC Dance Arts (Suzanne’s Dance Connection), and many other local schools and organizations, as well as, the Wilmington/Tewksbury, Woburn, Burlington, Newburyport and Stoneham Chamber Events.
Peter and his family are very involved in freestyle mogul skiing. Peter is a weekend coach for the Killington Ski Club mogul program and his wife, Gayle, is a Mountain Ambassador at the Killington Ski Resort. Their two boys, Tyler & Trae, are nationally ranked mogul skiers that attend and compete for the Killington Mountain School.
The DaMore family enjoys outdoor sports of all sorts, but skiing is their passion. Peter & Gayle strives to set a good example of home/work balance for their two sons.
About the Award
Before his untimely passing in 2016, Carmon Cunningham was the owner of the successful Cleaner Spot Dry Cleaners and Tailor at Wilmington Crossing. Carmon had been a member of the Chamber’s Board of Directors for five years, serving as the President in 2013 and 2014. Carmon was also very involved in a host of community and business organizations and charitable endeavors and was very well liked and respected by all he interacted with.
The Carmon Cunningham Business Legacy Award is presented each year to an individual who (1) has achieved exceptional business success in his/her lifetime and (2) inspires, is innovative, and makes an impact in Wilmington and Tewksbury communities, leaving a legacy of community and economic vitality for generations to come.
The award is given to a Chamber member who embodies similar characteristics of the late Carmon Cunningham. Therefore, the recipient must be encouraging, supportive, maintain a positive attitude and cheerful disposition, while bringing life and energy to the community. The recipient must also have an incredible work ethic and provide a positive atmosphere in the workplace.
Past recipients
2017 - Carmon Cunningham, The Cleaner Spot Dry Cleaners (posthumously)
2018 - Michael Champoux, Winbrook
2019 - Rick Lowe, Tremezzo Ristorante
2020 - Sheila Bissett, Aleppo Shriners
2021 - Dawn Callahan, TJ Callahan’s Pub
